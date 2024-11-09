Jaguars Defense Must Come Together to Get Upset Victory in Week 10
The Jacksonville Jaguars have an uphill battle in Week 10 against the Minnesota Vikings. The season for both teams is going in opposite direction. The Jaguars are 2-7 and the Vikings are 6-2.
If the Jaguars are going to win this game, they are going to have to do it without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence who is expected to be out with a shoulder injury. They will also have to get some stops on the defensive side of the ball.
The Jaguars defense have shown that they could play at a high level and keep the team in the game. The defense will need timely takeaways like they got last week.
"We just got to execute," said Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker. "We got to do our job. That is why we all got to come closer on the defensive side of the ball. And just say third down, short yardage, goal line, whatever it is. We just have to come together and all be on one accord. And do our one 11 as a unit."
The Jaguars coaching staff has done a good job getting the defense ready for whatever offense and quarterback they will be facing week-to-week.
"We got a lot of great guys. Sometimes it could be Mac or it could be the other quarterbacks that we have. But I feel like everybody that is on our roster has the athletic ability to go out there and be able to run the ball, run around, and just be free ... that is what they did."
Walker is coming off a great game in Week 9 and is trying to do the same in Week 10.
"Me personality, it is just the way I am wired. My mindset. My athletic ability has a lot to play in it. My speed obviously, that is something that you really cannot coach but for me it is more so my speed. My mentality and the love that I have for the game in general. I do not just play football for the money. I actually play the game just for the love of football. I have been doing it ever since seven years old. I live by the code of get one percent better every day. And if I do that I never been in the same position. I am always elevated."
