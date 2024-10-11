Jaguars Defense to Get a Significant Boost This Week
The Jacksonville Jaguars may have won their first game of the season last Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, but it did not come without a scare. After entering the fourth quarter with a two-possession lead, the Jaguars nearly lost the game after the Colts exploded for a huge fourth quarter.
Jaguars defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen noted that he and the defense felt they had the right coverages called on two of the Colts’ big plays late in the game. However, the calls did not work as the Colts repeatedly pressured the Jaguars by continuing to score points and refusing to go away.
Nielsen took responsibility for the mishap.
“Yeah, I mean, that's what—you look back at it, the game, we had the game, up two scores,” Nielsen said. “We were playing the two-minute situation, and we had a quarters call for that situation right there, expecting the deep ball. Yeah, it could have been two-high right there. Then, the second one, we're cloud to the boundary, and we're playing a quarter concept to the field. So yeah, got to do a better job, make a better call, and get off the field right there in that situation.”
Luckily for the Jaguars’ defense, they expect the return of one of their best players soon. Cornerback Tyson Campbell has missed four of the team’s five games with a hamstring injury but has returned to practice and could quickly take the field with the Jaguars on game days.
Nielsen says the return of Campbell is a big deal for a Jaguars defense that injuries have ravaged.
“Getting him back is huge, and when that happens, you'll see him,” Pederson said. “I mean, the window’s open, so he'll be here next couple of games. Really good player, talented, could cover anybody. I mean, it's impressive the things that he can do on the field. So, getting him back is a huge boost as any other player, you don't want to lose anybody, but getting Tyson back, it’ll be good to see him back on the field with our defense.”
As the Jaguars look to turn the season around, they will need to take advantage of winnable games coming up on their schedule. They may not have started the season the way they wanted, but there is still plenty of time to finish strong and reach the goals they set at the start of the season.
