Jaguars Defensive End Yannick Ngakoue: ‘It’s Obvious My Time Is Up in My Current Situation’

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue hasn't been quiet about his discontent with the franchise for months, and he once again took to social media to make a plea for an exit out of Jacksonville.

On Tuesday morning, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that teams have called the Jaguars about a potential trade for Ngakoue, who the team placed the franchise tag tender on earlier this month.

"The Jaguars have heard from multiple interested teams about a possible trade for DE Yannick Ngakoue, who turns 25 today. The Jags value him and won’t give him away for little return but it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out as we draw closer to the draft," Garafolo tweeted.

Ngakoue then responded to the tweet with another statement to signify his hope for an eventual departure from the team that drafted him in the third round in the 2016 NFL Draft.

"Let’s agree to disagree. Why hold a man from taking care of his family. It’s obvious my time is up in my current situation. Let’s both move on @Jaguars," Ngakoue tweeted.

Ngakoue has been seeking a long-term contract since last summer, but it is evident talks between his camp and the Jaguars have continued to fall apart to the point where the bridge looks to be burned.

The Jaguars engaged in talks with Ngakoue for a contract extension before the 2019 season began, but talks quickly fell apart and Ngakoue held out of training camp for a short period. Ngakoue then played out the final year of his rookie contract, while often leaving reminders that the Jaguars had a chance to pay him.

General manager Dave Caldwell said keeping Ngakoue would be the team's top priority at his end of the season press conference, but the Jaguars were unable to work out a deal with Ngakoue before the franchise tag deadline.

But it was even before the Jaguars designated Ngakoue with the franchise tender, which will pay him $17,788,000 million in 2020, that the pass-rusher with the second-most sacks in franchise history made it known he didn't see a future in Jacksonville.

"The Jaguars are aware I no longer have interest in signing a long term contract in Jacksonville," Ngakoue tweeted. "Duval, I love you and gave you guys everything I got. I’m thankful for the journey and look forward to continuing my career elsewhere."

Ngakoue has 37.5 sacks in his career (second-most in Jaguars' history), 42 tackles for loss, and 14 forced fumbles. Ngakoue recorded eight sacks and four forced fumbles for the Jaguars in 2019. His best season came in 2017, where he recorded a career-high 12 sacks and six forced fumbles and was named to his first Pro Bowl.