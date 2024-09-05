Jaguars' Defensive Star Gives Secret to Successful Season
The 2024 season is near for the Jacksonville Jaguars. It promises to be a pivotal year. Owner Shad Khan himself said it was a "win-now" season. Head coach Doug Pederson, who took the Jaguars to playoff success two seasons ago and experienced a team collapse last season, backed up the idea.
The season could have implications on those to come. The start of the season, a brutal four-game stretch that comprises entirely of playoff teams, will have implications on how the season could shape out. Traveling to Hard Rock Stadium to play the Miami Dolphins is a tough draw.
But this Jaguars team is the best in years. Khan himself said it. Regardless, a fast start is necessary. "Important," as star edge rusher Josh Hines-Allen told reporters on Monday.
"That's the goal each week ... to be 1-0," he said. "We look at how we look at it, and we want to win [17] games, we want to win every game to the Super Bowl. Realistically, we have to be 1-0 each week, so our preparation, our mindset goint into each game starts in practice ... it starts today. Then it goes on to take care of our bodies tomorrow, and then we come back Wednesday with a great plan, keep executing that plan, and keep building on these days. That's how we get to 1-0, and then once we watch our film, get corrections, we move on to the next, and we start that same process all over again. We love our process, we trust it, and we've got to stick to it."
The Dolphins will make starting 1-0 difficult. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill is arguably the best player in the league and able to break a game wide-open with a single play. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is surrounded by great pieces, too, in running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane.
The Dolphins defense is good enough to make a difference, too. Hines-Allen shared with reporters the key to stopping the Dolphins.
"We know what type of game it's going to be, but we can stop what they do best," Hines-Allen said. "We can make it that type of game to where [Tagovailoa] has to hold the ball. So, for us, it's just winning first and second down and look for our opportunities to come on third down. Stop the run. Really dynamic offense, a lot of playmakers get the ball out quick to these guys and let them make plays, but we can stop and tackle, keep executing what we need to do. It can be a game to where we can have our opportunities to go rush him."
