Jaguars' Defensive Star Named Captain for Week 5
The Jacksonville Jaguars (0-4) have named former 2022 No. 1 overall pick, defensive end, Travon Walker, as the team's sixth captain for Sunday's divisional battle with the Indianapolis Colts (2-2) at Everbank Stadium.
Walker is in his third season with the Jaguars, coming off a sensational career-high season in 2023. He played in all 17 games, recording 52 tackles, two pass deflections, and double-digit sacks (10) for the first time in his career.
He is considered a budding star that has the speed and physicality to give the defense an extra boost. The reason the Jaguars spent a first overall selection on Walker, is his ability to grow into a versatile edge rusher that can fight through contact and get to the quarterback quickly.
So far this year, Walker has earned 13 total tackles and two sacks through four games. At 6-foot-5 and running a 4.5 40-yard dash, the former Georgia Bulldog has statistically improved over the last two seasons and is showing more promise as a cornerstone piece of the defense.
The two-man punch coming off the edges in Walker and fellow defensive-end, Josh Hines-Allen, is a scary sight for any offensive line and quarterback. Hines-Allen has been in concussion protocol this week and is questionable to play on Sunday.
If the injury bug continues to bite the Jaguars and Hines-Allen does not play, Walker will take on the brunt of a Colts offensive line that has allowed just five sacks in the first four games. The Colts will look to shade onto Walker's side which would partially lessen his productivity.
The comfortability of the Colts front four will depend heavily on if both pass rushers will play. The Jaguars are in desperate need of a victory and having the former No. 1 overall pick lead the charge is something that can spark this team to its first win of the year.
The Jaguars host just their second home game of the season against the Colts and have selected Walker to help lead the charge in Duval. He already has one multi-sack game this season against Miami in Week 1, why not do it again in a divisional game and have a season-defining performance?
