Jaguars Designate Andrew Norwell, Chris Claybrooks to Return From IR

Andrew Norwell and Chris Claybrooks are set to return from injured reserve, giving them a chance to come back for the final few games of the 2020 season.
Author:
Publish date:

The Jacksonville Jaguars look to be getting two players back from injured reserve as the season draws to a close, with the team announcing on Wednesday that guard Andrew Norwell and cornerback Chris Claybrooks were designated to return from injured reserve.

Jacksonville now has 21 days to activate both players to its 53-man roster. Claybrooks was originally placed on injured reserve on Nov. 26 with a core muscle injury and Norwell was originally placed on injured reserve on Nov. 28 with a forearm injury.

Jaguars head coach said on Wednesday morning the expectation is for Norwell to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15, which would be good news for the Jaguars (1-12) considering his replacement, Ben Bartch, was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

"Yeah, I think there is a good chance, there really is," Marrone said when asked about Norwell's chances to play.

"He has worked really hard. His mindset right now is he's is playing. So something probably would have to happen to him, during practice or during the week, for him to not. But right now that is what the plan is."

Norwell started the first 10 games of Jacksonville's season before leaving a Week 11 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the injury. Bartch and Tyler Shatley rotated at left guard to fill in for him for two games before Shatley moved to center in Week 15.

It remains to be seen whether the Jaguars will have center Brandon Linder against the Ravens, so there is a possibility we see a Norwell/Shatley due on the interior of the line instead of the Jaguars' usual starting five. 

Claybrooks could provide more depth at cornerback and on special teams after missing the last several weeks with injury. The seventh-round pick appeared in 10 games for the Jaguars, starting three. In that span, he recorded 28 tackles, one tackle for loss, and three pass deflections. 

