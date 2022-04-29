Jaguars' Devin Lloyd Basks in Draft Surprise: 'I Had No Idea I Was Going to Jacksonville'

A projected first-round pick all offseason, Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd said on Thursday he was surprised to ultimately be picked by Jacksonville.

Travon Walker knew for some time he was likely going to be a Jacksonville Jaguar, taken with the No. 1 pick. As for future teammate Devin Lloyd, however, there was a bit more waiting and a bit more intrigue before the Jaguars selected the Utah linebacker at No. 27 overall.

"I had no idea I was going to Jacksonville. They haven't even really spoke to me like that, so I had no clue," Lloyd told Jacksonville media with a smile on Thursday, just moments after beaming with joy as he held a Jaguars jersey and lifted commissioner Roger Goodell off the ground with a bearhug.

"But as soon as I saw the Jacksonville number, I was like, ooh, Duval. I knew I could finally say that because I like the chant."



The Jaguars traded the No. 33 pick, the No. 106 pick (fourth-round), and the No. 180 pick (sixth-round) for the No. 27 pick, taking Tampa Bay's spot in the first round and ensuring one of the draft's top linebackers would land in Jacksonville.

The Jaguars managed to somewhat suppress their public interest in Lloyd, who was the second linebacker drafted and taken just two selections before a linebacker-needy New England Patriots team was on the board.

According to general manager Trent Baalke, the Jaguars did not have Lloyd in for a top-30 visit like they did with Walker and a host of other prospects. He noted they spoke with Lloyd at the NFL Scouting Combine in March, but otherwise the Jaguars were able to covet Lloyd behind the scenes.

"Well, we do a lot of work on these guys. It's not just a 20-minute meeting here or even a visit here," Baalke said. "The scouts do a lot of work all year long on these guys, go in and talk to the coaches, talk to their high school coaches. We do a lot of research on these guys, and his character is impeccable."

"You know, just understanding him a little bit more off the field and what he represents and what he stands for. I think are the types of guys that we want to surround ourselves with and bring into our building. He fits that for us," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said.

"As Trent alluded to, not only is he a good football player, but again, he's a high-character individual, and that's all part of this process that we look at when we dive into these players, and the stuff he does away from football is pretty remarkable."

Lloyd, a former safety, appeared in 47 games and started 32 for Utah after redshirting his freshman season. After collecting six tackles as a backup in 2018, Lloyd became a full-time starter in 2019. He earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2019 after leading the team with 91 tackles, along with 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and one interception.

Lloyd was named a first-team All-Pac 12 member in 2020 as he started five games. The Utah team captain recorded 48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble, leading the team in tackles and tackles for loss.

Lloyd started 13 more games in 2021, being named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Pac 12 as he recorded 110 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 10 pass deflections and four interceptions.

Now, the former Utah star will be tasked with leading the Jaguars after a draft day surprise. He wasn't prepared to end up a Jaguar, but now that he is one, he can be sure to give his all -- just like he always has.

"It was a long way. I wasn't really expecting that," Lloyd said. "But I'm a Jag, and I know God does not make mistakes. So, I'm excited to be here and I'm excited to get to work."