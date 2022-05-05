Jaguars First-Round Linebacker Devin Lloyd Already Hard at Work Training With Teammates

It certainly isn't taking Jacksonville Jaguars first-round linebacker Devin Lloyd long to find himself at home.

The Jaguars made Lloyd the No. 27 overall pick just seven days ago. Now, Lloyd can be seen working hard and training alongside Jacksonville teammates such as Adam Gotsis, with Lloyd's workout being captured by local trainer Jason Smith on Instagram. Smith, who owns Rise and Grind in local Orange Park, also trains Gotsis, Josh Allen and Dawuane Smoot, frequently together.

"For me, college was the first steppingstone. Once I got to college, ultimately the NFL, I always dreamed of playing in the NFL. That’s why you play football, that’s what you dream of. But for me, it was steppingstones, so in high school, college was the next steppingstone," Lloyd said last week.

"Once I got to college, then it was the NFL, so kind of just in that order. But to being here and to be a Jag, to finally be home, it’s just a blessing. I can’t really put it any way other than that just because, like I said, you dream of playing in the NFL and so to be in this position, I’m exactly where I want to be right now.”

The Jaguars traded the No. 33 pick, the No. 106 pick (fourth-round), and the No. 180 pick (sixth-round) for the No. 27 pick, taking Tampa Bay's spot in the first round and ensuring one of the draft's top linebackers would land in Jacksonville.

“One thing I define myself as is a football player, so it doesn’t really matter where you put me, I’m going to go out, I’m going to be competitive and I’m going to have success," Lloyd said last week.

"I pride myself on being able to play anything that you could ask a linebacker to play, coming off the edge, rushing the passer, man coverage, zone coverage, playing the run, whatever you could ask a linebacker to do. I pride myself on being able to do that at a high level and I prepared to be able to have success all over the field, so I’m watching film for pass rusher, I’m watching film for safeties. You have to be able to do it all, so, like I said, I’m excited for whatever I’m asked to do.”

Lloyd, a former safety, appeared in 47 games and started 32 for Utah after redshirting his freshman season. After collecting six tackles as a backup in 2018, Lloyd became a full-time starter in 2019. He earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 in 2019 after leading the team with 91 tackles, along with 11 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, three pass deflections, and one interception.

Lloyd was named a first-team All-Pac 12 member in 2020 as he started five games. The Utah team captain recorded 48 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, two sacks, and one forced fumble, leading the team in tackles and tackles for loss.

Lloyd started 13 more games in 2021, being named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and First Team All-Pac 12 as he recorded 110 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 10 pass deflections and four interceptions.