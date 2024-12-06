Jaguars Division Foe Colts' Linebackers Give Take on Dirty Hit
The massive hit that Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence took last Sunday ended his season. Lawrence was placed on the injured reserve with a concussion. Then it was reported that Lawrence will undergo surgery on the shoulder he injured in Week 9. It gives Lawrence more time to get ready for the 2025 NFL season.
We have heard all week from different players and organizations about the hit that Lawrence took. It has been a hot topic all week. Some are calling for a change in the rules that protect the quarterback.
Some are saying what is a defender supposed to do in those types of situations. It has brought up many different discussions, some defending the hit and others saying it was a dirty hit.
The an Indianapolis Colts linebacker gave his thoughts on the Lawrence hit.
"It was a late slide bro. It is a late slide," said E.J. Speed. "Trevor [Lawrence] is not little. Pause, Trevor is like 6'6 and he is running. And the position they are in right now is like, they got a few guys down right now, who are trying to step up. Play your butt off. Bro did a late slide. I feel like it is so big right now because of Azeez [Al-Shaair] past and early this year."
The defense biggest concern is how are they supposed to stop last second.
"You got to give up some yards," said Speed.
"We were playing Justin Fields in Pittsburgh and he slid and pretty much raised his legs and tripped me up. People get hurt from things like that," said Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin." "On one hand I feel like, you know, you got to protect the quarterback, especially when you are playing certain guys ... The NFL wants these dudes to be healthy all season ... Some of those dudes the league does not care about ... To Speed's point, these quarterbacks take advantage of that rule. These quarterbacks understand the protection that they have. They understand the environment they are in, and we are in, in the NFL. Did they have certain protection? The league is kind of moving away from just like the physicalness of the game, especially when it comes down to how we are handling our quarterbacks. They want our quarterbacks to play and be part of the league. This is a business, I understand but the quarterbacks are taking advantage of that."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.