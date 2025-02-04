Jaguars Divisional Opponent's Biggest Weakness Exposed
The Jacksonville Jaguars have already started the process of making the changes they feel are necessary to be a competitive team next season.
Jacksonville has a number of positions that must be addressed this offseason for that to happen, though.
The end of the season will bring many suggestions of how the Jaguars can improve this offseason.
Many think they will add to the offensive line either through the NFL Draft or free agency.
The Jaguars' offensive line struggled at times this season, especially after trading Cam Robinson shortly before the trade line. Still, Tennessee's offensive line was arguably worse, as the Titans' offensive line were tied for the fourth-most sacks allowed of any team in the league this season.
To put things in perspective, the Jaguars' offensive line allowed 32 sacks in an up-and-down season. The Titans' offensive line allowed 20 more sacks than the Jaguars' offensive line, which is hard to believe.
Kevin Patra of NFL.com noted that although the Titans have the first pick of the upcoming NFL Draft and could decide to draft one of the top quarterbacks available, the quarterback under center will not make a difference without an improved offensive line.
Patra believes addressing the offensive line should be one of the Titans' main objectives this season.
"It doesn't much matter whether the Titans ride Will Levis for another go, draft a QB No. 1 overall, or sign Sam Darnold in free agency if the offensive line continues to play like turnstile caricatures," Patra said. "It was a struggle across the board last season. As an illustration, rookie left tackle JC Latham allowed 82 QB pressures, most in the NFL, per Next Gen Stats, and he wasn't even the most significant issue -- nor would I suggest Tennessee should move on from the first-rounder after one season.
"The right side of the line was a disaster, particularly at tackle. Nicholas Petit-Frere played horribly, allowing 8.5 sacks and a 13.5 percent QB pressure rate. Yet, they couldn't find a replacement for him, as all other options were worse, injured, or a combo of the two. New GM Mike Borgonzi noted the need from the Senior Bowl, saying: "We have some holes to fill on the offensive line, that will be No. 1." Offensive line coach Bill Callahan needs a couple more pieces to make this unit whole and save whoever is tossing the oblong pigskin
