Jaguars Doubters Are Out in Full Force This Week
The Jacksonville Jaguars have won two of their last three games, but at 2-5, they still need every win they can get. They return home to face the Green Bay Packers, who have won their last three games in a row.
While Jacksonville has played well lately, it has not been enough to make believers out of many, heading into their matchup with the Packers on Sunday.
Lorenzo Reyes of USA TODAY believes the Packers' defense will be one of the primary reasons Green Bay beats the Jaguars on Sunday. Reyes noted the Packers' success forcing turnovers this season as another reason while Jacksonville will struggle at home against the Green Bay.
Reyes believes the Packers will win 30-13 in Jacksonville.
"Green Bay’s secondary has become an elite unit under coordinator Jeff Hafley, and the Packers lead all NFL teams with 17 takeaways. The Jaguars did pick up a much-needed victory, but it came against the [New England] Patriots in London, after Jacksonville had been stationed overseas for more than a week. I love Green Bay in this spot."
Reyes was not the only one who predicted the Packers to beat the Jaguars. However, Tyler Dragon of
USA TODAY also predicts a Packers victory but by a closer score than Reyes' prediction.
Dragon has the Packers winning be eight and being led by their offense. Overall, quarterback Jordan Love and running back Josh Jacobs have played well this season.
"Seems like the Packers are flying under the radar at 5-2," Dragon said. "But it’s worth noting that Jordan Love is playing much better than his predecessor who is now in New York. Plus, running back Josh Jacobs ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards. The Jaguars don’t have an offensive identity."
The Jaguars have shown they have the ability to lose close games and games they should have won. This is the resason Jordan Mendoza of USA TODAY predicts the Jaguars will keep it close but the Packers will eventually pull out a 27-25 win.
Green Bay has looked great on both sides of the ball in recent weeks. This has the feeling of being a trap game for the Packers, but Jacksonville can't deliver in the final minutes to pull off the much-needed upset.
At least one writer gives Jacksonville a chance, as Richard Morin of USA TODAY predicts the Jaguars to win 20-17. Morin belives the Jaguars will ride the wave of a resounding win overseas and returning home still needing a win to pull off the upset on Sunday.
"Everything says not to pick the Jaguars, who return home after multiple weeks in London," Morin said. "But on the heels of a much-needed win, I like Jacksonville to steal one here"
