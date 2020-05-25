JaguarReport
Jaguars' Doug Marrone Given Low Odds for 2020 NFL Coach of the Year

John Shipley

Entering a 2020 season in which most have exceedingly low expectations for the Jacksonville Jaguars, it is clear that it will be hard to see the Jaguars favored in many oddsmakers projections. When it comes to early odds for NFL Coach of the Year, it doesn't appear as if this will change any. 

According to odds projected by FanDuel Sportsbook, Marrone has the lowest odds amongst active coaches to win the award in 2020 with +5000. 

Due to most presuming the Jaguars will be challenging for the No. 1 overall pick instead of a playoff spot, this isn't terribly surprising, even if Marrone is a serviceable head coach who isn't among the worst in the league. 

In the AFC South, Marrone trails Houston's Bill O'Brien (+4400), Tennessee's Mike Vrabel (+2000), and Indianapolis' Frank Reich (+1400). O'Brien is tied for the second-lowest odds, while Vrabel is tied for the sixth-best odds, and Reich is tied for the second-best. 

The coaches whose odds are closest to Marrone are O'Brien, New York Jets' Adam Gase (+4400), Washington's Ron Rivera, Oakland's Jay Gruden, and New York Giants' rookie coach Joe Judge, all of whom have +3400 odds. 

Marrone has never won the award in his six years as an NFL head coach, though he did earn two votes for the honor when he led the Jaguars to a 10-6 record and an AFC Championship appearance in 2017. That year, Marrone finished third as Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay received 35 votes, while Minnesota's Mike Zimmer earned 11 votes. 

In three years with the Jaguars, Marrone has recorded a 22-28 regular season record (0.440 winning percentage). Marrone also holds a 2-1 playoff record with the team, winning a home Wild Card game vs. Buffalo and a road Divisional Round game vs. Pittsburgh in 2017.

