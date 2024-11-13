Jaguars' Doug Pederson Catches Heat For Offense's Futile Performance
While the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense had plenty of challenges facing them entering Week 10's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, there are still no excuses for what the Jaguars' offense produced in a 12-7 loss.
The Jaguars faced one of the NFL's top defenses without starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, without starting receiver Christian Kirk, and without two of their five Week 1 offensive linemen. But even with all of those roadblocks, the Jaguars and head coach Doug Pederson know they should have done better than seven points and under 150 yards of offense.
"Credit Minnesota on what they did defensively, Coach Flores [defensive coordinator Brian Flores], they did their stuff. And we didn't overcome a few things," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said following the loss.
"Had a couple of setbacks on first down. Had too many seconds and longs. But this game is not about one person or one man. It's a team sport, and we just didn't do enough today.”
It is hardly surprising then to see Pederson named as one of the people with the most lost in Week 10, with The 33rd Team's Marcus Mosher pointing out Pederson as one of the negatives from the last week of NFL football.
"Mac Jones got the start, and he is one of the better backup quarterbacks in the NFL. Yet, didn't do anything all day. The Jaguars put together a nine-play, 70-yard touchdown drive early in the first quarter, and that would be their only points of the day," Mosher said.
"Their other nine drives totaled 93 yards, with six failing to gain a first down. Jacksonville’s defense did its part, forcing three Sam Darnold interceptions and allowing just 12 points. Still, the offense couldn’t put together a single drive in the second half of more than 40 yards. In fact, it had just one drive of more than 15 yards in the second half, and it ended with an interception."
Sunday served as the fifth-worst game in franchise history in terms of total yardage, with the Jaguars failing to score on any of the three turnovers that got the Jaguars the ball. And even with a backup quarterback like Mac Jones under center, more was expected out of Pederson and company.
"It's hard to put too much blame on Jones because it’s his first start with a new team, and this is one of the most aggressive defenses in the NFL. Instead, Pedersen deserves all of the heat as the head coach who is in charge of the offense," Mosher said.
"Scoring only once (at home) with a veteran backup quarterback is inexcusable, and it shows just how poorly designed and called this offense has been all year. With the Jaguars sitting at 2-8, it’s only a matter of time before they move on from Pedersen. His offense just doesn’t work in today’s NFL, and it’s clear that his time is up in Jacksonville."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.