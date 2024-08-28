Jaguars' Doug Pederson Clarifies His 'Patriots Ways' Comments on Mac Jones
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson made minor waves over the weekend, noting that backup quarterback Mac Jones still reverts to his Patriots ways at times.
This week, Pederson made sure to clarify that it was no dig at the Patriots.
“I know this thing got blown out of proportion. But it's no different than myself. I grew up in Green Bay, right? Played for Green Bay, played for this, you learn certain things. So, you go somewhere else, like I went to Cleveland, and you revert back: terminology, hand signals, plays, things like that. That's what you're talking about," Pederson said.
"Sometimes he pulls out an old hand signal or throws out some old terminology or something because that's what he's known, right? That's what he's been a part of for the last several years. It’s not a slight, a knock or anything. It’s just that's what I meant. Like I said, he's been great. He's been great for the room. He's played extremely well. We’ve got to keep continuing to grow, and it's just sometimes, especially as quarterbacks, and as astute as he is, and he studies the game extremely well, just the terminology and learning our way, and how we do it. That’s what I meant by it.”
Jones, who turns 26 in September, will now figure to be Trevor Lawrence's backup after the two were both first round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones competed with veteran backup quarterback C.J. Beathard for the role in training camp and the preseason, outperforming Beathard in Week 2 before Beathard sustained a groin injury and was released with an injury settlement.
Jones was the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft after a strong final season at Alabama. His rookie year was his best season in New England, with Jones going 10-7 as a starter and throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.
Jones regressed in 2022, going 6-8 in 14 starts and throwing for 2,997 yards and 14 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.
Jones' swan song with the Patriots came in 2023, with the former first round pick starting 11 games and going 2-9 in the process before heading for the bench. In his third season, Jones threw for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
In three preseason games, Jones completed 38-of-52 passes (73.1%) for 421 yards and three touchdowns, giving him a passer rating of 116.0.
This included Jones' best performance yet vs. the Falcons, with Jones going 13-of-18 for 113 yards and an impressive touchdown to Elijah Cooks.