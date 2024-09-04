Jaguars' Doug Pederson Echoes Owner's High Expectations
The Jacksonville Jaguars had the tone set early when owner Shad Khan reaffirmed the goal to win now.
"Winning now is the expectation," Khan had said in an interview with the team. "Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled in by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches, but most importantly let's prove it by winning now."
Talk about expectations. The onus is on head coach Doug Pederson to meet those goals. By the sound of things, Pederson has bought in to the Jaguars' mission.
Pederson echoed the Jaguars' win-now mentality during Monday's press conference, held over Zoom.
"I think he's right on," Pederson said. "I think that is our expectation. It's always our expectation. You put together, and you assemble the best team the best set of coaches and you've got to put in the time. You've got to work hard. He sees what we've done the last two years and the successes that we've had, but he also knows -- and we know -- that we're better than the way we finished last year. I think that's something that he alluded to. But he's right. That's the expectation and we're all held to that."
Some coaches might find such language from an owner intimidating. Not Pederson. He said it inspires confidence.
"It's just something that we focused on all the way back in the offseason program. You've heard me say this is a bunch about the development and developing our roster, and making sure everybody gets opportunities, and they're carried over into training camp," he said. "Now it's just a matter of, we've just got to go do it. I guess, as they say, the talking is over, and you've just got to put in the hard work and preparation and try to go 1-0 this week."
This week will be tough. Opening against the Miami Dolphins in Hard Rock Stadium is a tough draw for any team. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who might be the best player in the NFL, is a game-breaking player in every sense of the word. The Jaguars' weakest unit is their cornerbacks.
If the Jaguars can eliminate Hill, get to third down and force quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to make mistakes, they will be in good shape.
