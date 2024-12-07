Jaguars' Pederson Opens Up on Lawrence's Season Ending
A frustrating 2024 season officially came to an end for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence this week.
After 10 starts and two different injuries, the Jaguars' franchise quarterback was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Eventually, he will have surgery on his ailing left shoulder and he will officially be onto recover and the 2025 season.
But for now, the Jaguars still have to go through five games without their starting quarterback. The Jaguars' decision to shut Lawrence down comes down to his shoulder injury that has impacted him since Week 9 as opposed to his Week 13 concussion, but the scare against Houston seemed to be the final act of Lawrence's season.
“Obviously, a couple of things: his health is probably the most important. The reason for IR is not the injury from Sunday [concussion]. It’s not that. It’s more the shoulder," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said.
Luckily for both Lawrence and the Jaguars, however, it does not appear Lawrence's should injury was aggravated in the Week 13 loss to Houston.
"I think more just playing through it. It didn’t get any worse. He didn’t take any shots or hits on it," Pederson said.
"So, it’s just a matter of it was going to probably eventually come to that surgery, but now with everything and where our season is, too, it’s never a good time, but if there is a time this would be it.”
With that said, it is as clear this week as it was a week ago that the Jaguars no longer need to put Lawrence at risk in a season that went off the rails a long time ago. The Jaguars were officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier this week, leaving them with nothing left to play for and giving them a chance to finally take Lawrence and put him on the shelf.
"Listen, where we are in our season, the chance for him to get healthy right now as he looks into the offseason and next season as well, getting healthy," Pederson said.
"Obviously, the injury on Sunday doesn’t help, right? But it’s just, I think, the right decision right now to go ahead and just shut him down and let him get fully healed. Clear the protocol first, obviously, and then tackle the other injury later on. That’s our main focus right now is to make sure he’s 100 percent and getting healthy and getting himself ready for the offseason.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.