Jaguars' Doug Pederson's Biggest Concern in Return to Philadelphia
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have a challenge on their hands when they travel north to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Eagles are one of the best teams in the National Football League and the Jaguars are one of the worst.
Still, any team can win on any given Sunday, making it imperative the Jaguars come prepared.
Jacksonville has improved their play over the last four weeks, going 2-2 over that span. However, even with the improvement, the Jaguars still have multiple glaring holes. After trading offensive lineman Cam Robinson, offensive line has become even more of a weakness for the Jaguars.
That weakness will be tested on Sunday against an Eagles team that has a formidable defense and a solid defensive line. Jaguars coach Doug Pederson, the Eagles former head coach, knows how much they pride themselves on defense and plans to have the Jaguars ready.
However, he notes that preparing for Philadelphia's defensive line is unique because of how many large, physical playmakers they have along the defensive line.
“Yeah, usually it's the edge guys or one guy, maybe two," Pederson said. "In this case, they've got a number of guys, to your point, that can get after the passer. It's a great challenge for our offensive line and but each week is that way. That's the NFL: each week you're going to go against good pass rushers and it's just a matter of just working your technique, trusting, great communication obviously and just being physical.”
One of the primary pass rushers the Jaguars must concern themselves with is defensive lineman Jalen Carter. The second-year defensive lineman is listed at 6-foot-3, and over 300 pounds.
During his short time in the league, the talented defender has shown the ability to wreck an opposing offense's game plan.
Pederson knows the Jaguars, who just traded arguably their best offensive lineman, must contain Carter first, then the rest of the defensive line. Pederson notes how well Carter has played over the last season and a half. He expects Carter to be a threat on Sunday.
“He's playing good," Pederson said. "Playing good. He's big, powerful, comes off the ball well. I mean, you can see why they drafted him obviously, but he's playing extremely well, playing physical.”
