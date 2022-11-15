Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 10?

Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers.

For reference on last week's numbers, here is where the Jaguars and Lawrence ranked after Week 9.

So, where do the Jaguars land after their 27-17 loss to the Chiefs in Week 9? We break it down below.

Overall

In terms of overall ranking, the Jaguars are the No. 16 team in Football Outsiders' DVOA rankings. They were No. 14 last week.

In terms of DVOA, the Jaguars now have the No. 10 offense (up from No. 11 last week), the No. 27 defense (down from No. 22 last week), and the No. 15 special teams (down from No. 13 last week).

Offense

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DVOA: No. 10

Passing DVOA: No. 9

Rushing DVOA: No. 19

EPA/Play: No. 10

Success rate: No. 6

Dropback EPA: No. 9

Dropback success rate: No. 5

Rushing EPA: No. 17

Rushing success rate: No. 12

The Jaguars' passing game is humming right now. Producing a top-10 passing offense with this group of skill players and a second-year quarterback is hugely impressive and should be considered one of the better coaching jobs of Doug Pederson's career. Add in Calvin Ridley to this same offense next year and there could be fireworks.

"I think as a group, and I can only feel like I can speak for the offense, but just our progress and when we meet as a group and we go over practice and we sit there nights before the games and just our mentality," Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk said on Tuesday.

"Looking back on stuff that we’ve done earlier in the year to where we are now, you look how far we’ve progressed. Maybe we haven’t won as many games as we have wanted to, but we are getting better. I can confidently say that we are getting better. It’s so close. We’ve just got to keep working. I know offensively we’re a talented group. We have the right guys in that room, so we’re going to keep on getting better and keep on making plays.”

Defense

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DVOA: No. 27

Pass DVOA: No. 31

Rush DVOA: No. 13

EPA/Play: No. 19

Success rate: No. 15

Dropback EPA: No. 21

Dropback success rate: No. 20

Rushing EPA: No. 10

Rushing success rate: No. 10

The Jaguars' defense is in a complete and utter tailspin, especially against the pass. After being one of the NFL's best defenses in the first month of the season, the Jaguars now have one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. This is in part due to issues at the cornerback spot across from Tyson Campbell and in part due to the Jaguars' failing to limit tight ends.

"It’s a team sport, so you can’t really point fingers at whoever. I would definitely say that we can definitely tighten screws a bit as a unit, just settle down and really be on every detail of the game," Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins said on Tuesday.

"This is a game that’s turned more, in my opinion, more mental than anything. It can’t just be run and hit, run and hit. It’s thinking about how I’m getting set up for this play, how they are trying to attack me and the defense on this play. We just need to be more cerebral with stuff like that.”

Trevor Lawrence

All EPA/Success Rate stats are via rbsdm.com

DYAR: No. 13

DVOA: No. 16

QBR: No. 17

Effective yards: No. 10

Completion %: No. 15

TD%: No. 19

INT%: No. 12

Y/A: No. 23

AY/A: No. 20

NY/A: No. 16

ANY/A: No. 16

Sack%: No. 7

EPA/play: No. 13

CPOE: No. 12

Success rate: No. 6

Trevor Lawrence had probably the second-best two-game stretch of his career in Weeks 9-10, playing mostly mistake-free football against both the Raiders and the Chiefs. While this amounted to just 17 points against the Chiefs, Lawrence has now made it through two weeks in a row without an interception or even a turnover-worthy throw.

"This is two weeks in a row now he’s really put some good performances out there," Doug Pederson said on Monday. "We had some protection issues kind of in that second quarter that kind of made him get rid of the ball a little bit sooner than need be, but I thought after that, really just taking that out, he settled in and did some great things that drive before half, again getting us down there after the turnover to having an opportunity to get us another few yards closer on the turnover.

"He’s just kind of understanding now kind of what we’re asking him to do, and he’s put two good performances here back-to-back.”