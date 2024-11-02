Jaguars-Eagles: 3 Things to Watch
The Jacksonville Jaguars' brutal schedule gets even tougher in Week 9, with the Jaguars drawing one of the league's hottest and most surging current teams in the Philadelphia Eagles.
For the Jaguars to have a chance to improve to 3-6 and keep their season on life support, they will need to find a way to take down one of the NFC's elite squads.
What will it take for the Jaguars to do it, and which storylines are the most critical entering the game? We break it down below with our top three things to watch.
Can Trevor Lawrence lead a banged-up offense to production?
The Jaguars' offense is walking wounded entering Week 9. The Jaguars have their top three receivers, both guards, and their top two running backs all listed on the injury report. The only Week 1 starters who are healthy are Trevor Lawrence, Mitch Morse, Anton Harrison, and Evan Engram. Otherwise, the Jaguars are banged up to a large degree.
Lawrence was able to lead a patchwork offense into several scoring drives last week against a good Packers defense. Outside of a few mistakes, Lawrence has played well enough lately to make it hard to bet against him. Can he continue it this week against the Eagles' defense? We are going to find out soon.
Cooper Hodges' first NFL start
Cooper Hodges got his first extended snaps in a regulation game last week, and it didn't come in the most ideal of circumstances. He played both left and right guard and had to play in several two-minute situations due to injuries the Jaguars faced at both guard spots. Naturally there were some ups and downs.
“I thought he settled into the game. Didn't get a ton of reps obviously last week, but this week in that spot, getting more of the work, you see some calmness," Doug Pederson said about Hodges on Friday. "Got his work cut out for him obviously with these with these D-tackles that they have but he's up for the challenge, he’s looking forward to it and expect him to play well.”
Now, Hodges will make his first career start at left guard after Ezra Cleveland was ruled out with an ankle injury. He has practiced like the starter all week, and now it is time for him to show what he can do against a good defensive front and Jalen Carter.
Will the defense show some life?
Through eight weeks of the 2024 season, defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen has seen his unit rank amongst the worst in the NFL due to issues in the passing game. Lapses in the secondary have been the biggest culprit, and things don't get easier this week against one of the best wide receiver duos in football.
The defense has its flashes now and then, but it has failed to put together a complete game all season. The closest they have come was in Week 7, and even then they got off to a 10-0 deficit after two series. Time is running out of the defense to start showing any signs of life. It is now or never, and never is getting plenty close.
