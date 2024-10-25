Jaguars Ecstatic For Return of Game-Breaking Superstar
The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-5) welcomed back their two-time Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram for the past two weeks after being out for over a month with a hamstring injury and this organization could not be happier about it.
The Jaguars were without one of their best passing threats since Week 1 and finally got him back to action five weeks later, commanding the offense with his play and leadership.
Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor weighed in on what Engram has meant to this offense not only gaining yards, but gaining support and confidence towards his teammates.
“I think that's a big part, just to have Evan [Engram] around," Taylor said. "Evan's one of our juice guys. He just brings a lot of energy to people around him, celebrates his teammates really well, hypes up Brenton [TE Brenton Strange] and the guys as they make plays. So that was something that he was bringing on the sidelines, but now he's in the huddle in between drives, in between series. As the drive's going along, he's one of those guys that tends to be a little bit more vocal in the huddle. Then, he's a great player."
Engram is in his eighth season after being drafted 23rd overall in the 2017 NFL draft out of Ole Miss. He has inherited the leadership role as one of the veteran guys on the roster and continues to lead this team, mentoring second-year tight end Brenton Strange who is still new to the NFL.
In his first game back from injury in Week 6, Engram caught 10 balls for 102 yards, having his best receiving game since his first season with the Jaguars in 2022. The following week he would have five receptions for 35 yards, contributing well in the win over the New England Patriots in London.
"Being able to get him the ball at the first game out, he had 100 yards – whatever he had – he had a big game the first time he came out," Taylor said. "His catch and run ability is huge, his playmaking, just the comfort, the chemistry that he and Trevor [QB Trevor Lawrence] have together is big for us as well in some of our third-down execution.”
Lawrence and Engram have been together for the past three seasons and have linked up for 200 receptions, 1,858 yards, and nine touchdowns in that time. One of the most consistent quarterback and tight end duos in the NFL has the band back together mid way through 2024.
If Engram can continue to stay healthy and effective, the Jaguars will have multiple passing threats all over the field with wide receivers, Gabe Davis, Christian Kirk, and Brian Thomas Jr. to help out. Expect more statement games and highlight plays from Engram and Lawrence as the season progresses.
