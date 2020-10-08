Jaguars Encouraged Over Laviska Shenault's Continued Growth

Entering the 2020 offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars knew they had a bonafide No. 1 wide receiver in DJ Chark. Similarly, the team also knew that the best way to set up the passing game for success would be to provide Chark with some help.

The help the Jaguars envisioned would result in rookie wide receiver Laviska Sheanult, a physical phenom the Jaguars drafted No. 42 overall out of Colorado. Immediately following the pick, it became clear the Jaguars had a potentially lethal one-two punch at receiver with Chark and Shenault. Through four games, Shenault has yet to disappoint.

He is tied for second among rookie receivers in catches (16) and is fourth in yards (191), and he is now fresh off of the best game of his career after catching five passes for 86 yards in Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. And luckily for the Jaguars, it looks like Shenault is getting better each week.

"[He’s grown] a lot and I think we’ll see a lot more. I think Laviska is a guy we’re just going to continue to work with and he’s going to get better and better the more he does and the more he sees," offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said on Wednesday.

"He’s coming off that double core surgery that he had in college. I can’t wait to see him at full strength. I think he’s at full strength, but I think he can get stronger and better and even more productive in the passing game and obviously the running game."

Shenault is currently Jacksonville's third-leading rusher with 53 yards on nine carries (5.9 yards per carry), which is a testament to the rookie's versatility. Sheanult has a rare blend of size, speed, strength and explosiveness, and as a result the Jaguars have utilized him as both a running back and as a wildcat quarterback.

With that said Shenault's carries have dipped over the last two weeks. Shenault carried the ball seven times in the season's first two games, including five carries in Week 2. But in the last two weeks, Shenault has just two carries, with Gruden beginning to lean more and more on his ability as a receiver.

"We’ve taken a little bit off his plate in that regard because James [Robinson] has performed so well. I think we can utilize him a little bit more," Gruden said.

"I think the more healthy he gets, the more confidence he has in the system, where to line up, how to play, he’s going to be a factor for this football team for many years to come. We’re just scratching the surface with him, but we love the way he works in practice and his production on game day has been excellent so far. It’s our job to get him more touches.”

Shenault, who ranked as Pro Football Focus' No. 9 receiver in Week 4, has quickly become one of Gardner Minshew's favorite targets thanks to his expanding skillset. He is tied for second on the team in targets with 20, and he has even bailed Minshew out of a few passes, such as a third-down pass against the Miami Dolphins in which Shenault caught the pass in traffic and bounced off of contact to pick up extra yards.

Minshew leaned on Chark throughout his rookie season, but he has spread the ball around a great deal this year. A big part of that has been Shenault, a talent Minshew didn't have at his disposal last year.

"Laviska’s done a great job. He’s a guy that we obviously know what he can do with the ball in his hands and he’s working every day to be a better, more complete receiver and I think he’s doing a great job with that, creating separation, catching the ball," Minshew said. "His hands are great and we’re going to look to continue to build on his role and get him the ball as much as possible."

Whether it is doing damage as a receiver or in the backfield, the Jaguars know they have an ascending weapon on their hands with Shenault. And due to his explosiveness at every position the Jaguars put him at, Shenault has finally given the Jaguars an offensive chess piece that can cause defensive coordinators headaches each week.

"I think it’s huge. I think it’s another thing that the defense has to prepare for each week. You never know really how we’re going to use him," Minshew said.

"He’s a guy, for me, I know give him the ball in his hands and I don’t think I’ve seen him yet not make at least one guy miss. He’s really, really good like that and it’s huge to have when you can throw a 5-yard pass and it turns into 20.”