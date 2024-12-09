Jaguars' Etienne Has Message For Trevor Lawrence
The Jacksonville Jaguars have had a challenging season since the first week. While many of the problems the Jaguars have experienced this season were by their own doing, Jacksonville has also experienced a decent amount of bad luck.
Luck plays a role in every successful team's journey, no matter how good or bad they are. No team has a productive season or wins a championship without a bit of luck.
The Jaguars have had no such luck in any facet. They started the season with a challenging schedule, lost the first four games in a row, and have suffered numerous injuries to critical players on their roster.
One of those players was starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was knocked out of last week's game after a late hit. Lawrence had recently returned to the lineup after missing time with a shoulder injury.
Jacksonville's star quarterback suffered two significant injuries in just a few weeks. Now that Lawrence's season is all but over, one of his teammates took the time to express his support to Lawrence during his time away.
Jaguars running back Travis Etienne explained his message to Lawrence, as Lawrence spends time away from the team, and they complete the season without him.
“I told him, ‘You have a daughter — you have a blessing that’s coming," Etienne said. "So get right, take care of yourself, take care of your family. And we’ll be here holding it down and waiting until you get back next year.”
Jacksonville has four games against beatable teams remaining, even for the Jaguars. They will have to continue playing solid football over the next few weeks to continue the winning feeling they experienced against the Tennessee Titans.
The Jaguars are just a few weeks from likely having one of the top draft picks in the upcoming NFL Draft. If they don't play themselves out of the top spot. They hope that pick and a productive free agency period lead to a better season next season.
After this and last seasons filled with losses, even the most minor wins feel significant. The Jaguars might be on the right track.
