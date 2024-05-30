Jaguars' Evan Engram to Attend TE University
Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram will participate in this year's Tight End University summit for the second year in a row.
Per the group's Instagram, Engram is set to attend the reunion of the NFL's top tight ends, joining names such as Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Dallas Goedert, Cole Kmet, Juwan Johnson, and others.
Engram has been one of the biggest names at the tight end position since he was selected by the New York Giants in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. A Pro Bowler in New York, Engram signed with the Jaguars in 2022 and has firmly established himself as one of the NFL's top players at the position.
Over the last two seasons, Engram ranks No. 10 in touchdown catches, No. 4 in receiving yards, No. 2 in receptions, No. 6 in yards per game, and No. 3 in targets among all tight ends.
In 2023, Engram caught 114 passes for 963 yards and four touchdowns, becoming the eighth tight end to ever catch 100 passes or more in ther Super Bowl era.
Founded in 2021 by famous tight ends, Greg Olsen, Travis Kelce, and George Kittle, Tight End University was created with the intention to bring together members of the tight end community to bond, collaborate with, and learn amongst their peers while participating in a variety of activities according to the official Tight End University website.
The program also makes consistent efforts to give back to the community through a variety of charitable initiatives and donate all money raised to charities selected by the program’s hosts per the official Tight End University website.