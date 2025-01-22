Jaguars Faced With Do or Die Situation in 2025
The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the NFL's most disappointing teams in 2024, as they finished 4-13 and missed the playoffs.
While the Jaguars failing to qualify for the postseason was not exactly a major surprise, the fact that they looked so brutal all year long was.
On paper, Jacksonville is actually fairly talented, so to look that poor—and in such a bad AFC South division, mind you—was jarring.
The Jaguars had all sorts of issues this year, ranging from pedestrian play from Trevor Lawrence to injuries to a horrific defensive showing.
But the most concerning problem for Jacksonville is definitely the stagnation of Lawrence's growth, and it has resulted in the Jaguars facing a potential do or die situation in 2025.
Why? Because Lawrence needs to show some sort of progress.
Jacksonville sunk a whole lot of capital into the Clemson product. Not only did it select him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2021, but it also handed him a $275 million contract extension last offseason.
Lawrence looked like he had finally arrived in 2022, leading the Jaguars to an improbable division title and a thrilling come-from-behind playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
Since then, however, the 25-year-old has been merely average, totaling 32 passing touchdowns and 21 interceptions over 26 games.
This past year, injuries limited Lawrence to 10 contests, and during that time, he threw for 2,045 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven picks while completing 60.6 percent of his passes. He wasn't good, and it's becoming more than worrisome.
To be fair, the Jaguars do need to find Lawrence some more help in the coming months. They need to bring in some more weapons for him, and they absolutely need to repair the offensive line.
Still, it's not like Lawrence has been completely bereft of talent around him, which makes you really wonder if he is a major part of the problem.
Jacksonville has too much invested in Lawrence for this marriage not to succeed. Somehow, some way, the Jaguars must find a way to make it work, and soon.
Unless Lawrence really is a colossal bust (and if he continues trending in this direction, he will be), there is no reason why Jacksonville shouldn't take a big, positive step in 2025.
If the Jaguars are unable to emerge from the mud next season, it is going to spell massive trouble for the franchise moving forward.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.