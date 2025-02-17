Jaguars Facing Critical Decision With Superstar Defender
The Jacksonville Jaguars did not have a very good defense in 2024. Actually, more than that, it was pretty terrible, ranking 31st in the NFL in yards allowed.
We don't need to look any further than the disastrous Detroit Lions game to see just how bad the Jaguars' defense really was this past season.
However, Jacksonville actually does have some legitimate talent on that side of the ball, and one of its most impressive player is edge rusher Travon Walker.
Walker has to be one of the least-discussed No. 1 picks in recent memory, but the Jaguars did select him with the top overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.
After a slow season to begin his career, the University of Georgia product has rebounded with back-to-back double-digit sack campaigns to establish himself as one of the best pass rushers in football.
But Jacksonville is facing a critical decision with Walker this offseason, as the 24-year-old is eligible for a contract extension.
The Jaguars already paid a massive sum of money to fellow edge rusher Josh-Hines Allen, handing him a five-year, $141 million contract. Do they really want to pay two players at the same position such a hefty amount of cash?
Allocating such abundant resources to one position is generally never a good idea, especially when you're a team like Jacksonville with holes up and down the roster. The Jaguars need to keep some money free to address other needs.
That could create a rather sticky situation with Walker in the coming months, as the star defender will surely be seeking some long-term security now that he is eligible for an extension.
You have to wonder, then, if Jacksonville will seriously entertain trading Walker, who have at least two years of club control remaining if they pick up his fifth-year option. He would have expansive value on the trade market, and he would definitely represent a very intriguing commodity to tons of teams around the league.
Things are fairly quiet on the Walker front right now, but you can bet that chatter will ramp up soon as we get into the heart of the offseason.
It's certainly a developing situation, and it's one worth monitoring as we move forward.
