Jaguars Failed to Get Stars Involved in Loss
The Jacksonville Jaguars unexpectedly fell to 0-2 on the season after their offense struggled for the second consecutive week. Last week, the unit struggled with self-inflicted mistakes that cost them the game, as they also did against the Cleveland Browns in their 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns.
However, this week, the Jaguars also failed to get the ball to some of their best playmakers, like wide receiver Christian Kirk, who finished the game with one reception on three targets and negative yardage. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said he has to do a better job distributing the ball.
“Yeah. It's a great point,” Lawrence said. “That's something where there's opportunities where I've got to get him the ball, but we've also got to get him the ball. We've got to make that an emphasis. He's one of our best players. We've got to keep him involved. I'm not putting that on anyone in particular. There was opportunities for him to get the ball today where maybe I didn't get to him quick enough or didn't find him, went somewhere else with the ball, but we have to continue to give him the opportunities to make plays because we've all seen how good he is.
“He's not the only one. We can't hit the panic button, but we've got to have some real conversations. We've got too good of a team to come out here and perform two weeks in a row like this. I mean, these games are precious, and you don't get them back, and we're 0-2 to start the year and it's not going to get any easier. We've got a lot of good teams in our schedule, one coming up this week. We'd better fix it quick. We can't hit the panic button at the same time. We have to stay together. We have to stay together.”
The Jaguars’ loss to the Browns undoubtedly hurts, as it was a game the Jaguars could have won. However, the Jaguars could have won the first game of the season against the Miami Dolphins but did not, partly because of the offense’s inability to move the ball and score points in the second half.
The Jaguars now travel north to play the Bills and will have to play much better on offense to avoid a nearly insurmountable 0-3 start to the season.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.