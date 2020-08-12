Jaguars' First-Rounder K'Lavon Chaisson Dealing With 'Minor Hamstring Issue'

Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick K'Lavon Chaisson won't be a full participant on the practice field on Wednesday, instead working off to the side with the team's performance staff due to what the team describes as a "minor hamstring issue."

Chaisson was Jacksonville's second pick in April's first round, following the selection of cornerback CJ Henderson at No. 9 overall. The Jaguars drafted Chaisson with the No. 20 overall pick, making him the team's second edge defender drafted in the first round in the last two years and the third front seven player in the last three years.

Chaisson figures to be a big part of the Jaguars' plans in 2020 and beyond. With uncertainty surrounding defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and whether he will play another snap for the team, Chaisson gives the Jaguars their best chance of forming a dangerous pass-rushing pair with 2019 first-rounder Josh Oliver.

It remains to be seen exactly what Chaisson's role will be in Jacksonville's defense, but he has been in meetings with the strong side linebackers at points in the offseason. Chaisson has the ability to rush from a three-point and two-point stance, so the Jaguars could realistically move him around the defense. With that said, head coach Doug Marrone knows he doesn't want to do too much with his rookie defender too soon.

"With [K’Lavon] Chaisson, I think it’s the same thing. Let’s make sure we learn from the things in the past and get him out there and let’s see what he can do. He’s a heck of an athlete now, he can do so many different things. He’s big, he’s strong, he’s fast, he’s powerful, but let’s make sure we don’t make mistakes like we have in the past," Marrone said Monday.

"Let’s make sure that we have him in the position where he’s very comfortable, and he’s able to be productive. We’re not just putting him out there just to fill a position. He’s a real smart guy, which really helps. He’s real bright."

In 2019, Chaisson played a major role for the LSU Tigers' national championship defense, recording 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble. In Chaisson's collegiate career with LSU, the young and emerging pass-rusher compiled 9.5 sacks, 19 tackles for loss, and 92 tackles.