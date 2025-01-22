Jaguars Get Bad News in Compensatory Pick Projection
The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering the 2025 NFL Draft with plenty of ammo to make a difference. But they also are likely to miss out on a chance to add even more picks to their stockpile.
According to an update on compensatory pick projections from OverTheCap's Nick Korte, the Jaguars are set to receive zero compensatory picks this offseason.
Last season, the Jaguars broke the NFL's longest streak of not being awarded compensatory picks by earning the No. 96 overall selection (Round 3) and the No. 212 overall selection (Round 6) for losing offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor and Arden Key.
This time around, the Jaguars lost two more players in free agency that would have counted toward the compensatory pick formula in former wide receiver Calvin Ridley and former kicker Brandon McManus. But since the Jaguars signed free agents like wide receiver Gabe Davis, safety Darnell Savage, cornerback Ronald Darby, and wide receiver Devin Duvernay, these signings were cancelled out.
As a result, the Jaguars earned zero picks out of losing Ridley to Tennessee. The Jaguars did ultimately win the Ridley deal thanks to drafting star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. at No. 23 overall after a trade down with the Minnesota Vikings.
With that said, the Jaguars are equipped this time to still come away with quite the haul on draft night thanks to picks they gained from previous trades. So while a compensatory pick for Ridley would have made up on losing him in free agency, there is no harm, no foul.
The 2025 NFL Draft should nonetheless be a busy one for the Jaguars, who own a top-5 pick and multiple picks in the third, fourth and sixth rounds. This includes six picks in the first four rounds and 10 picks overall.
"Well I think it helps you a lot. The more assets you have, the more you've got to play with, the more decisions you can make. You can make trades," Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said after last year's draft.
"You can use some of those in different ways. We may use them in a trade effort at some point, you never know. But the more you bank the better off you are.”
