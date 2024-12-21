Jaguars' Get Lucky Break In Latest Mock Draft Projection
As of today, the Jacksonville Jaguars are still firmly in the Travis Hunter sweepstakes. That could easily change with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, but for now hope remains in Duval.
But what about a scenario where the Jaguars are still set to pick behind their largest Hunter roadblock: the New England Patriots. If the Patriots pick one spot in front of the Jaguars, then Jacksonville would absolutely lose a chance to pick Hunter, right?
Maybe not. The Patriots are a franchise that has often marched to the beat of their own drum, and they very well could be a team that shocks and takes an offensive lineman instead of Hunter.
The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner recently gave the Jaguars that exact dream scenario, having the Jaguars land Hunter at No. 4 overall as the New England Patriots take LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell at No. 3 overall.
"Hunter played high school ball in Georgia, but he was born in West Palm Beach — a four-hour straight shot from Jacksonville down I-95. This feels almost too perfect for the Jaguars, who could use Hunter on either side of the ball," Baumgardner said.
"And though Trevor Lawrence needs protection the same way Maye does, he also needs weapons. Hunter, the best player in the draft, would be outstanding value at No. 4 for whoever the coach is in Jacksonville next season. Only the Raiders have more draft capital than the Jaguars, so this franchise will have a real opportunity to improve come spring."
Simply put, the Jaguars are a perfect fit for Hunter. They need more blue-chip talents on their roster, and Hunter is as blue-chip as it comes in the 2025 NFL Draft class.
The Heisman Trophy winner is the strong favorite to be the first non-quarterback off the board, but perhaps questions about his best potential role in the NFL push him down a spot or more? He likely projects best as a cornerback who can also play wide receiver, but there will be debate on his best position.
If the Patriots deem Hunter a wide receiver, could they see a top-5 pick as too early? If so, the Jaguars could end up as big winners.
