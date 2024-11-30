Jaguars Get Major Boost Ahead of Their Divisional Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars will receive a major boost heading into their Week 13 matchup against their divisional rival, the Houston Texans.
Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to return to the field on Sunday.
“No, he's full go," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. "Put a full game plan together. Basically, just things that he wants, he likes, good for our offense. Let him go play. So, nothing's held back.”
Lawrence hurt his non-throwing shoulder in the Week 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Lawrence's return will give the team life and the offense the spark it needs. Lawrence being the face of the franchise, shows the rest of the team what a competitor he is. At 2-9, Lawrence could just sit out the rest of the season, but he is choosing to go to battle with his teammates.
“Yeah, I have. I have. I've seen the guys respond to the time away and come back a little focused
and energized and excited about what's ahead, and just the opportunity to play this weekend.”
The Jaguars offense also gets a boost in the backfield. Both running backs have been banged up throughout the season. Now, they are both healthy and ready to be that one-two punch that they have been waiting to see healthy all season.
“Yeah, both guys are real healthy, which is great. But yeah, there was some—the inconsistency of one guy up and one guy banged up and then kind of flipped and just getting that continuity in that room. But it's good to have both guys where they are right now. It does give us a lift health-wise in that room and obviously can give us a boost in the run game.”
The Jaguars are looking to pull off the upset win over the Texans in Jacksonville. The Texans have not been playing their best brand of football. The Jaguars have to take advantage. With a win, the Jaguars can make things interesting for the rest of the AFC South.
The Jaguars are 2-9 but they have shown fight in most games this season. With their quarterback back and it being a divisional game, the Jaguars will be flying around making plays on Sunday.
