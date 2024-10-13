Jaguars Get Massive Boost Before Week 6 Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars were without a big weapon for quarterback Trevor Lawrence since Week 1. What was supposed to be a dangerous receiving corps -- Christian Kirk, Brian Thomas Jr., and Gabe Davis and tight end Evan Engram was hampered by injuries.
Namely one -- that of Engram.
The Jaguars took a good amount of time to adjust to life without Engram, no matter how much second-year tight end Brenton Strange was able to fill in his shoes with an adequate performance. Now, Engram is likely back for the Jaguars' Week 6 matchup against the Chicago Bears.
Head coach Doug Pederson said as much in his London press conference. It is a huge gain for an offense that wants to be vertical in the air and has struggled to move the ball this season. Sustaining drives and red zone scoring have been big struggles for this team.
Engram could change that, however.
"It'll be really good to have him back out there," Lawrence told reporters Saturday. "We have some great chemistry, and played with him the last three years now. So just to get him back out there will be awesome. You know, the element he brings really run game, pass game, getting the ball in his hands, letting him work in space. I mean, he's just a great, dynamic player that changes the game. So I think having him back is only going to help us. I think the other guys did a great job of stepping up while he was out, but definitely will be good to get him back."
It takes one to know one, and Kirk sounded off earlier this week about Engram's ability as a pass-catcher and overall well-rounded player.
"Evan does a lot. He's a mismatch. He's a matchup nightmare," Kirk said. "We saw that obviously last year with the season that he had. Obviously, he hasn't had many opportunities this year with only one game played but we're really excited to get him back just with his physicality, his presence and then obviously with what he's able to do with his routes. He runs routes like a receiver so like I said, he's a mismatch nightmare. I'm just really happy that he's going to be back over there and just his presence in the middle of the field, short intermediate routes. It's going to be big for us and I know he's big for Trevor when it comes to just having that security. Just another piece, a huge part of our offense, getting him back will be big."
