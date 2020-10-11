Jaguars Get Schedule Changes, Bye Week and Chargers Game Both Moved

The Jacksonville Jaguars will now face the challenges of the changing 2020 NFL schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to a number of other games being shifted, the Jaguars now have two of their own weeks changed.

The NFL announced a slew of schedule changes on Sunday, with the Jaguars having their Week 7 and Week 8 now reversed. The Jaguars were scheduled to travel to Los Angeles to play the Chargers in Week 8 but will now make the trip in Week 7. As a result, Jacksonville's bye will move from Week 7 to Week 8.

Considering the other changes some teams have gotten, the Jaguars actually got off light to an extent. For comparison, below is the changes the NFL announced for the Chargers.

Bye moves from Week 10 to Week 6

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11

The NFL has been forced to turn its previously made schedules upside down after several teams have had either players or personnel test positive for COVID-19. The league has yet to cancel a game and has instead gone the route of shifting the schedule around. The Jaguars, so far, have just two weeks impacted, but there is zero telling to what could happen for the rest of the season.