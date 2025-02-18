Jaguars GM Search: Pros and Cons of Josh Williams' Candidacy
The Jacksonville Jaguars are down to five.
After interviewing 10 external candidates for their vacant general manager position, the Jaguars now have five finalists who are set to meet with the team brass this week. From that group, the Jaguars will then make their decision on who will officially replace Trent Baalke.
So, who is the right fit for the role? What are the strengths and weaknesses of each candidate and their case to be the hire? We break it down below, this time with San Francisco 49ers Director of Scouting and Football Operations Josh Williams.
Background
- San Francisco 49ers (2011-2012): Scouting assistant
- San Francisco 49ers (2013-2015) Pro personnel scout
- San Francisco 49ers (2016): National Football Scouting representative
- San Francisco 49ers (2017-2021): Area scout
- San Francisco 49ers (2022-2023): National scout
- San Francisco 49ers (2024): Director
Pros
One of the true rising starts of the 49ers' organization, Williams has been able to rise multiple times with the franchise and with several different regimes. Williams has clearly made an impression on other front office executives in San Francisco over the years, and his promotions have made him a well-rounded candidate due to his experience with pro scouting, college scouting and even in contracts in his latest role.
There is also the fact that Williams could bring some instant synergy to the Jaguars' front office if he takes the job and if Ethan Waugh remains with the franchise after the general manager search. Williams and Waugh have worked together with the 49ers for multiple years in the past, and the two combined together could give the Jaguars an effective 1-2 punch.
Cons
There aren't any obvious red flags when it comes to Williams and his background. He has been a part of a top organization for the last 14 years and has consistently been able to find himself promoted to larger and more important roles. Williams has a strong history and the fact that he has seen the 49ers' operate at such a close level is far from a negative.
If there is any negative, it is the same negative that is surrounding each of the general manager candidates -- he has not yet had the experience of being a shot-caller for a franchise. This is not a negative that only pertains to Williams, of course, but it is something the Jaguars would have to navigate nonetheless.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.