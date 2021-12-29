Jaguars Go All Virtual As They Continue To Place Players on COVID-19 List, Bringing Total to 25

While most supporters of the Jacksonville Jaguars have completely turned their focus to the team's search for Urban Meyer's replacement, current interim head coach Darrell Bevell has his focus elsewhere.

His focus is on actually fielding a team that is ready to play a game in Week 17 as the Jaguars continue to have players added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Jaguars added five more players to the list on Tuesday in wide receiver Josh Hammond, defensive back Rudy Ford, wide receiver Jaydon Mickens, left tackle Cam Robinson, and linebacker Dylan Moses, bringing their total to 25 if including all players on the active roster, practice squad, injured reserve, and designated to return list.

"The main focus right now is just being able to field a team, get these guys out on the field. We’ll have to see later in the week how the new ruling’s going to be able to affect us," Bevell said on Wednesday.

“It’s really difficult. We’re taking it day to day. I mean I hate having to see my phone buzz or my watch go off and I’m like, ‘Oh no, now what?’ Another guy goes down, another guy goes down. I’d really like to do a great job of communicating with the staff, like who the possible inactives are, so we kind of know how to practice," Bevell said. "Right now, we just don’t know, so we’re taking it a day at a time. I’ve said it before, we have to be as flexible as we can, but as far as game planning and doing that situational stuff, it makes it more difficult.”

The Reserve/COVID-19 list is a reserve category created by the NFL for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons.

The following players were added to the Jaguars' COVID-19 list on Monday: tight end Dan Arnold, tight end Luke Farrell, tight end Chris Manhertz, defensive end/outside linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, defensive end/outside linebacker Jihad Ward, defensive end/outside linebacker Lerentee McCray, defensive lineman Malcom Brown, defensive lineman DaVon Hamilton, center Brandon Linder, left guard Andrew Norwell, and practice squad offensive lineman Jared Hocker.

These players join the six others already on the Jaguars' COVID-19 list: running back Travis Etienne (placed on list on Dec. 22), defensive end/outside linebacker Josh Allen (Dec. 24), right guard Ben Bartch (Dec. 24), wide receiver Laviska Shenault (Dec. 24), defensive end/outside linebacker Jordan Smith (Dec. 25), and linebacker Myles Jack (Dec. 26).

To this point, the Jaguars are conducting their day-to-day activities entirely virtually outside of conducting practice outside. This has occurred as the Jaguars have seen players pour in and out of the active roster, with the team making several waiver and practice squad additions this week to compensate for the lack of readily-available players.

“Today we went completely virtual. We didn’t even bring guys in here this morning, trying to keep them, as best we can, apart. Also, when they get here, we’re going to go straight to practice, and we won’t even be in the building at all," Bevell said. "They’ll get out to the practice field so we can stay outdoors. Then, as soon as we can, as soon as practice is over, then we’ll get them in here and get them out as quickly as we can and then we’ll do meetings virtually as well post practice.”

"I’m really kind of taking it day to day. Virtual’s not the greatest thing as you guys know. It’s a totally different atmosphere and particularly for a learning atmosphere. But right now, I think that’s [in] the best interest of the team, yes.”