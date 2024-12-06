Jaguars' Hated Rival Superstar Has Been Major Colts Disappointment
Remember a few years ago when Indianapolis Colts star Jonathan Taylor looked like arguably the best running back in football?
It seems like ages ago, doesn't it?
Well, that's kind of because it was.
Since the 2021 campaign when Taylor led the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards and 18 rushing touchdowns, he has failed to reach 1,000 yards in any one individual season.
Of course, that comes with a caveat, as Taylor missed the last six games of 2022 due to an ankle injury and began 2023 on the PUP list, but it's not just the yardage totals that are down, either.
It's Taylor's efficiency.
During Taylor's monster 2021 season, he averaged a robust 5.1 yards per carry. Since then, his numbers have dipped every year. From 4.5 to 4.4 to 4.3, respectively, between 2022 and 2024.
As a matter of fact, over his last three games, the 25-year-old has average under four yards per attempt each time. He has done that in four of his last five contests.
For a running back that the Colts extended in 2023, that is not very good, and he has been a massive disappointment in an Indianapolis offense that ranks just 23rd in the NFL this season.
You don't really hear Taylor's name all that much anymore when it comes to discussing the elite halfbacks in the league. That's because he isn't one at this stage.
Obviously, there is still time for Taylor to rediscover his previous form, as he is still young. But it's entirely possible the ankle injury—one that required surgery—has sapped him of his previous strengths and has relegated him to a somewhat pedestrian runner.
Taylor—who did not play against the Jacksonville Jaguars back in Week 5—has definitely put together some strong performances in 2024. He has four 100-yard games under his belt, after all. But he has not been consistent, and it's definitely hurting the Colts' offense.
In Taylor's defense, it's not like Indianapolis' passing game is helping him (Anthony Richardson has been mostly awful this year), but it's also abundantly clear that Taylor is not quite the player he was three years ago.
For reference, Jaguars running back Tank Bigsby is logging 5.4 yards per tote this year, and that's behind a pretty brutal offensive line.
Taylor's days of haunting the AFC South appear to be over.
