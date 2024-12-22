Jaguars' Hated Rival Texans Suffer More Catastrophic News
The Houston Texans entered Saturday's matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs aiming to make a statement. Instead, they may have seen their Super Bowl hopes go up in flames.
The Texans were hit with three major injuries on the day, with wide receiver Tank Dell, offensive lineman Shaq Mason and safety Jimmie Ward all being lost.
Dell's injury was definitely the most severe, as he suffered an absolutely horrific looking knee injury that will certainly end his season.
Do yourself a favor and do not watch the video of the injury. It looked brutal, and the hope is that Dell is able to make a quick recovery and be ready for 2025.
Mason also sustained a knee injury, and Ward left with a foot injury.
These are just the latest blows for a Texans squad that has been ravaged by injuries most of the season. Remember: Stefon Diggs was already sidelined with a torn ACL, so losing Diggs leaves Houston with Nico Collins and not much else at wide receiver.
You never want to see injuries befall a team, so it's unfortunate that things had to happen this way for the Texans.
But even when healthy, it was pretty clear that Houston was not as advertised this season, and much of that has had to do with the rather pedestrian play of quarterback C.J. Stroud.
That being said, even if Stroud were slinging it like last year, you would have to imagine that it would be difficult for the Texans to overcome all of these injury issues.
They recently placed safety Jalen Pitre on injured reserve due to a chest injury, so Ward also going down is a massive blow to the secondary.
And as far as Mason's injury is concerned, Houston's offensive line has been a problem all year, so this just further adds to that issue.
The Texans will likely still win the AFC South, as they are 9-6 and not a single other team in the division is above .500.
But barring a miraculous run in the playoffs, it's ultimately shaping up to be a rather disappointing campaign in H-Town.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.