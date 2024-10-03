Jaguars Have Lost in Bunches Before, How Can They Learn?
The Jacksonville Jaguars have opened the season 0-4 after entering the season expecting to contend for a division title and a playoff spot. At the moment, the playoffs are the furthest thing from the mind of a Jaguars team desperate for just one win.
They have been on a significant losing streak dating back to last season. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence says this losing streak is just one of few he has dealt with since entering the league.
“Yeah, I think you know I've dealt with a few of these in my career, unfortunately,” Lawrence said. “It's never fun, and it's like, every time it happens, you just have to be very thick-skinned and persistent. This is a tough sport. It's a tough game. I mean, you're going to work every week, especially when you're in a situation like this. You have to be very thick-skinned, keep your head down, and keep working.
“I have no doubt that we're going to find our way out of this and we're going to be really good moving forward, and the frustrating part, like I said, is we all feel like it should have happened already. It's like, it hasn't happened in the first four weeks which is really frustrating because we feel like we've done everything right during the week. We've prepared the right way, we're detailed, and sometimes it hasn't carried over on Sunday, so that is frustrating.”
Lawrence noted that he has had winning and losing streaks in the same season and that the same thing could happen again this season. The veteran quarterback feels it is too early to panic, as he has seen spiraling seasons turn around.
“But I've been in this situation before,” Lawrence said. “I've been on teams where we've come out of it and won after—I think we won six straight after we lost five straight or whatever it ended up being. We’ve been on the opposite side of it last year where we were. I think we won five or six straight, and then we lost a bunch straight.
“It's a long season, and you just have to keep playing. You can't get too far ahead of yourself, and you can’t sulk in the past, either. We're at where we're at. We've lost our first four games. Sucks, but you can't go back and change it.”
Lawrence points to the week of practice the Jaguars have to improve and said they only need one win to get on a roll. He believes if the team continues to put the work in, the results will eventually come.
“So, all you have is this week and you can't look ahead to—you can't go get four in one week either,” Lawrence said. “All we can do is just win this game, this week. I think that's the message and that's where I truly believe that because I've experienced it, and I know that that's what it takes to get out of these ruts and to really get the team going and get some momentum.
“It just takes one, so whatever we have to do for each individual to feel their best, play their best on Sunday, it’s what we need to do this week. Keep practicing hard. Like I said, we put the work in. It's not that, it's just carrying everything over to the game and just making the plays, and speaking to myself, too. And I’ve got confidence in that.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE