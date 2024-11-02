Jaguars Have the Obvious Answer to Stop Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars know what they need to do to stop this Philadelphia Eagles team. But we all know it is easier said than done.
There will be little to no room for error against this Eagles offense. One missed tackle, coverage, or not missing an assignment could cost the Jaguars. This Eagles team is too talented to be given extra opportunities. They will take full advantage of it.
The Jaguars' linebackers will need to make tackles to prevent big plays. They will also need to do their job. If one linebacker's job is to stop the run and the other is to stay home and read the quarterback on the read pass option plays, they cannot worry about doing someone else's job.
Saquon Barkley makes that task a lot more difficult.
"Physical runner. He [Saquon Barkley] runs hard," said Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller. "I am excited for the match up. Go out there and prove what I can do, so I am excited.
For any defense, Barkley is hard to tackle one-on-one.
"Run your feet through contact. Get to the ball, and wrap up. Make sure you are wrapping up on contact. He has it all in his bag, so when you hit him, make sure you tackle him. We have to be ready for the quarterback zone read. We have been working on it in practice. I feel good about going out to the game."
The Jaguars linebackers have a solid group.
"Most of it is coaching. Like I said, I am one of the guys that probably stayed the same. But mostly everyone else was able to switch from Mike to Will, to Sam, and all that kind of stuff. I say I am too, but I just do not."
Those linebackers have been asked to move around and they do their best to manage the different linebackers' spots.
"I am comfortable at will. It comes naturally, like you said. Like I said if I ever needed to switch jobs, I could do that as well. So, whatever they need me at."
The Jaguars will be playing hard for their head coach Doug Pederson, who obviously has history with the Eagles. He won the first ever Super Bowl for the Eagles in 2018.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.