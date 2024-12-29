Jaguars' Have to Fix Drive Killing Penalties in Week 17 Against Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars want to get another win against their AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. Those two met at the beginning of the month in a close battle that the Jaguars came out of with a victory. When these two match up there is no love lost, and they both want to win. The Jaguars are looking to pick up their fourth win of the season.
For the offense, they will need to run the ball better than when these two met the first time. Running backs Travis Etienne Jr. and Tank Bigsby will be key factors on Sunday. Running the ball well will also help out quarterback Mac Jones. Jones is at his best when he has time to get the ball down the field to his playmakers.
“The run game can be tough at times," said Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor. "You play certain teams that have personnel issues inside, you play these guys, their two defensive tackles are really, really good players. Sometimes it’s the scheme, it’s the numbers inside. I think a lot of guys, it just comes down to a lot of matchups. There are a number of different things in the run game. A lot of times it’s 11 guys doing it the same way. Maybe the quarterback getting us in the right run for certain looks, whether we have a kill we get to something better, or get out of an issue right there. I think there’s a number of things that come into play with that.”
The Jaguars have to do a better job of staying away from drive killing penalties.
“Yeah, I think even the last game, we put ourselves in so many long-yardage situations ... So, it's just kind of getting in our way with stuff like that; illegal formations, just little things that we're in control of and things like that. So that gives you the ability to stay on task, to be efficient in your early down runs, and to get more runs. I think you see guys kind of get lathered up, not just the running backs,
but the linemen as well, fitting blocks, repeating runs to where they get settled into this guy made this adjustment on that one. So, when I get this again, here's how we're going to combo this, whatever that looks like. I think it's a lot of things go into play with it.”
