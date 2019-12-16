Jaguars HC Doug Marrone on injured DJ Chark: 'We Got Great News Today'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver DJ Chark may be closer to getting back on the football field after missing Sunday's game vs. the Oakland Raiders with an ankle injury.

"I think it’s good. We got great news today: he’s going to be out on the field running and cutting," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said Monday about Chark's injury status.

Chark went down with the injury in the final quarter of Week 14's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers and missed all of last week's practices with the injury.

Chark leads all Jaguars' wide receivers in catches (67), receiving yards (956), and touchdowns (eight). No other Jaguars' wide receiver has 700 receiving yards or more than two touchdown receptions.

"So, once they get him on the field, and he’s running and cutting, then we’ll see what they say afterwards," Marrone said. "If he can do it, and whatever percentage he’s at, then I think there’s a good chance he’ll be able to come back and play."

Marrone said multiple times last week that Chark had wanted to play in Sunday's game at Oakland, but Chark was ruled out of the contest on Friday. Marrone initially said Chark would travel with the team early in the week, but said Friday they wanted to rest him in Jacksonville to give him a better chance to play in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons.

"I know that’s what his mindset is, so that’s good, but like I said before, he’s on the field running and cutting. I haven’t gotten the report from that yet but that’s a great sign.”

Jacksonville's wide receiver depth behind Chark is Chris Conley, Dede Westbrook, Keelan Cole, C.J. Board, and Michael Walker. Chark was a notable absence in Jacksonville's Week 15 tilt, even with the end result being win.