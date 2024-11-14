Jaguars Coach Is Confident In Improvement From Vital Player
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Mac Jones is looking for a big rebound in Week 11, but there is one person who appears confident in his ability to make it happen: head coach Doug Pederson.
Jones and the Jaguars offense had serious issues in a 12-7 loss in Week 10, with the unit failing to crack 150 total yards and scoring just once in an early first-half drive. But Pederson spoke earlier in the week about his expectations moving forward, and it doesn't appear those have changed.
“I thought the way the game started, it fit right into his wheelhouse. Sometimes we can do a better job putting our players in better situations. I thought too, protection breakdowns got him off his spot a little bit. He missed a few things. There’s some things that he’d want back, obviously, the two interceptions, the fumble. I mean, those are things that we can’t do, right? Especially at the end of the game," Pederson said on Monday.
"If he gets an opportunity this week, I know he’ll be better. Another opportunity, another week of work. He’ll learn from it, obviously. He takes it hard, takes it personal, which he should. We all do. But we still have a ton of confidence in him.”
Jones has that opportunity now. While many assumed Jones would remain the starting quarterback as the Jaguars prepare for the Detroit Lions and Trevor Lawrence heals from his left shoulder injury, Pederson made a surprise early declaration and ruled Lawrence out for the week on Wednesday.
This means Pederson and the Jaguars will turn to Jones for the second time this week. And for Pederson, the confidence remains as high as it was before the Vikings game.
“It’s high. He’s excited to have another opportunity. Obviously, another chance for him to rebound from last week, but I think as a team, same way. Rally around him and support him and get ready to play a really good football team," Pederson said.
“One, he’s a veteran quarterback, so he’s played. He’s started in this league. He knows how to handle that. I think, two, leadership-wise with the guys, you see him communicate with the players on and off the field, with us as coaches as well. I think the third thing is how well he does communicate with us when it comes to the game plan—what he likes, what he doesn’t like—and just his overall work ethic, how he prepares for these games, I think really gives him the best opportunity playing in these games.”
