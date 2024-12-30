Jaguars HC Pederson on Finding a Way to Win to Complete Sweep
The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up another win against their AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. It was the second time this month that they defeated the Titans. They completed the season sweep and have bragging rights over Tennessee until next season. It was a complete performance for the team on Sunday.
The offense looked the best since quarterback Mac Jones took over under center. They were able to run the ball, which set up another big game for rookie wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. Thomas finished the game with seven catches for 91 yards and a touchdown. Thomas added to what has been a great rookie season for him.
“Yeah, you said Randy Moss, I was on the sideline in Green Bay when Randy had a big day in Minnesota against us," said Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson. "I remember that his rookie season. Randy Moss is a heck of a receiver and Brian just keeps impressing each week. Can't say enough good things about Brian and just happy for him. But just goes to show you just with him, and speaking of Brian, the way he works, the way he handles himself for a young kid, is very impressive. Very impressed with Brian.”
The Jaguars season has not been good but this team continues to play hard for their teammates and coaches.
“Found a way to win. Proud of the guys. So happy for them. Coaching staff, the way these guys hang
together, they stick together, there is no quit. They keep fighting. I keep telling them, you never know when the play is coming your way. When it does, just make it. You saw at the end there. [S] Antonio Johnson made the play and you win the game. So, a lot of good efforts in this game. The Defense created a takeaway; the offense was effective and good in the red zone today. Just a good team win.”
“It’s emotional the way our season has gone. We talked a lot about this, just the disappointment and the expectation not where it is, or should be. But any time you get a chance to win a game, especially against a good football team and division opponent, it's always great. The locker room is excited. Probably a little bit of relief as well just to get another win. It’s part of what we keep
talking about every day. We want to finish this thing the right way.”
