Jaguars HC Urban Meyer in Attendance for the Kyle Pitts Show at Florida’s Pro Day

One day after Urban Meyer was in Columbus for Ohio State's pro day, the Jaguars new head coach took a trip back to the Sunshine State to see Kyle Pitts and his Gators teammates at Florida's pro day.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer has racked up the miles in the last two days.

After not going to several high-profile pro days throughout the start of the draft process, Meyer is attending the University of Florida's pro day on Wednesday, his second trip to a college campus in as many days. Meyer attended Ohio State's pro day on Tuesday.

Florida is of course the program Meyer once turned into one of the nation's top football juggernauts, winning two national championships and helping the Gators rack up division and conference titles from 2005-2010. Florida is now led by Dan Mullen, of Meyer's top lieutenants during his Florida days (and since Meyer and Mullen were together at Notre Dame in 1999).

The big attraction at Florida's pro day is clearly tight end Kyle Pitts, who is a lock to be Florida's first skill player drafted in the first round in the last decade. Pitts is a unicorn of a tight end prospect, combining a truly rare blend of size, length, speed, and ball skills to make him one of the best tight end prospects to enter the league in some time.

In three seasons, Pitts caught 100 passes for 1,492 yards (14.9 yards per catch) and 18 touchdowns, including a dominant 2020 season in which he recorded 12 touchdowns and 770 yards on 43 catches.

The Jaguars badly need a tight end who can make an impact as a pass-catcher and there is no player in this draft who fits that bill more than Pitts. Unfortunately for the Jaguars, they are picking at No. 25 overall, while Pitts could go off the board as early as No. 4 overall to the Atlanta Falcons.

There are other Gators prospects worth Meyer taking a close and personal look at, however. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney is projected by many as a potential late first-round prospect and could be in play for the Jaguars at No. 25 or No. 33 if they want to add a speedy receiver to the unit.

Other prospects Meyer could take a look at as he catches up with Mullen include quarterback Kyle Trask, safety Shawn Davis, offensive lineman Stone Forsythe, and wide receiver Trevon Grimes