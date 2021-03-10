Jaguars HC Urban Meyer Wants Josh Allen ‘Around Here As Long as We Can Have Him’

Urban Meyer knows he has to rebuild Jacksonville's defensive line, but it is clear he sees 2019 first-round pick Josh Allen as the focal point of that rebuild.

There may not be one position group on defense that Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer considers a priority more than the team's depleted defensive line.

Thankfully for him, he has a solid starting point in the form of 2019 first-round pick Josh Allen, who is set to be one of Meyer's most important players and leaders.

“We have a lot of work to do, but there’s some great pieces. Josh Allen, my gosh," Meyer told local media on Tuesday when asked about the defensive line.

"His first year was a little better than last year, but as far as a person, I met his family. My gosh. I want that guy around here as long as we can have him."

Allen reciprocated the sentiment as well, showing harmony between the franchise's head coach and one of its best players before they even hit the field together.

It is high praise from Meyer for Allen, who the Jaguars selected No. 7 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft with hopes of him becoming the future of the defense. Allen did special things as a rookie, becoming the first Jaguars rookie to make the Pro Bowl and setting the franchise rookie sack record at 10.5. Allen also recorded 44 tackles, 23 quarterback hits, 11 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and 49 pressures as a rookie.

Allen has been constant in his affection and loyalty to the Jaguars since being drafted in 2019, a stark contrast from the outside reputation the Jaguars as an organization had in the eyes of many on the outside.

"So, I'm gonna try to put everything I can to this organization to give higher standards. I want this city to know that they have a guy that's passionate about this team, that's passionate about this city, that's passionate about all these teammates, coaches and everybody included," Allen said last September.

"So, like I said, I'm all in and I feel like my teammates know that, and hope Duval knows that and hopefully I can be here for a very long time and help change the franchise now, next year, three years, 10 years, who knows how long. But I just want to leave a big impact on this city, and that's who I want to be remembered as."

Allen's production dipped in 2020 as he dealt with injuries. He played in just eight games and played 397 snaps after appearing in all 16 games and playing 634 snaps as a rookie in 2019.

In eight games last season, Allen recorded 13 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, and 22 pressures as he was limited due to injuries. Now, the Jaguars and Meyer will be leaning on Allen in the short term and for the foreseeable future to rebuild their defensive front.