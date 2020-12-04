Jaguars Injury Report: DJ Chark, Other Key Starters Limited in Thursday's Practice

Three key members of Jacksonville's roster were limited in practice on Thursday, calling into question whether they will be available on Sunday against the Vikings.

Two of the most important starters on the Jacksonville Jaguars' roster were once again limited in practice on Thursday, with a number of their teammates joining them as non-full participants.

Wide receiver DJ Chark, who leads the team in catches and receiving yards, and cornerback Sidney Jones, who leads the team in interceptions and pass deflections, were each limited on Thursday. Both were limited on Wednesday and missed Week 12 against the Cleveland Browns.

The following players were listed as limited on Thursday:

WR DJ Chark (ribs)

WR Chris Conley (hip)

CB Sidney Jones (achilies)

RT Jawaan Taylor (knee)

FS Jarrod Wilson (shoulder)

Despite missing now two games, Chark still leads the team in all major receiving categories; 41 receptions (66 targets), 534 yards, 59.3 yards per game and four touchdowns (for which he is tied with Keelan Cole).

Conley has caught 27 passes for 332 yards (12.3 yards per catch) and one touchdown in his second season with the Jaguars. He has stepped up each time the Jaguars were missing one of Chark, Keelan Cole, or Laviska Shenault, but the Jaguars now need someone to step up for him.

If the Jaguars do not see Jones, Chark, or Conley practice on Friday, the chances rise of the Jaguars not having any of the three against the Minnesota Vikings in a tough road game in Week 13 will certainly serve as a roadblock.

Taylor has played every snap this year and while he has struggled in his second season, the right tackle still is Jacksonville's best option to provide Mike Glennon with edge protection. Taylor was also limited on Wednesday.

"Jawaan is better, but we’re going to keep him on the side today. He’ll do walkthrough and those situations but just take some pressure off it so we get him ready to play," Marrone said on Wednesday before practice.

As for the players who didn't practice on Thursday, below is a list of non-participants: