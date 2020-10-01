Jaguars Injury Update: Brandon Linder Doesn't Practice Thursday

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released their Thursday injury report, a list which features one of the team's top offensive linemen missing practice.

The following Jaguars didn't practice today, per the team:

C Brandon Linder (knee)

DT Abry Jones (ankle)

TE James O'Shaughnessy (scheduled day off)

DE Adam Gotsis (scheduled day off)

Linder also missed Wednesday's practice with the knee designation. Linder was injured early in the third quarter of the Jaguars' Week 2 loss to the Tennessee Titans, leaving the game and being replaced at center by Tyler Shatley.

Linder, who has served as the anchor of Jacksonville's offensive line essentially since he was drafted in 2014, missed the team's Week 3 game vs. the Miami Dolphins. If Linder is unable to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, Shatley should once again be expected to step into the starting role.

In addition to the players who didn't practice on Thursday, several players were also limited participants:

LB Quincy Williams (core muscle injury)

K Stephen Hauschka (right knee)

DT Daniel Ekuale (ankle)

WR DJ Chark (chest/back)

Chark is potentially the most important member of Jacksonville's offense that isn't quarterback Gardner Minshew II, and his absence in Week 3 due to the same injury he is currently limited with was a big reason the Jaguars' offense sputtered in Week 3.

A Pro Bowler in 2019, Chark has caught seven passes for 109 yards and one touchdown. He holds the key to Jacksonville's downfield passing game, a point which has been made clear by Jacksonville's offense since last Thursday.

“It’d be huge. DJ [Chark Jr.]’s a great player for us. He’s proved over the last two years he can really change games, but either way, I feel really confident with the guys we have in that room," Minshew said in a media conference on Wednesday. "Everybody can go out and make plays and win their one-on-ones, so we have full faith in everybody we send out there.

“Anytime you have a receiver that you know can win one-on-one and is consistent, that always gives you some comfort and calms your mind a little bit knowing you have somebody that can win a one-on-one every time. But we feel that way about a lot of our guys and we’ll continue to try to build those relationships.”

Hauschka didn't practice on Wednesday so being a limited participant in today's practice was a change in designation. Starting kicker Josh Lambo is on injured reserve with a hip injury and undrafted rookie Brandon Wright was waived with an injury designation following a groin injury in Week 3.

Offensive lineman A.J. Cann and safeties Andrew Wingard and Brandon Watson were all full participants in practice on Thursday. Cann missed Wednesday's practice with an illness, while Wingard (core muscle injury) and Watson (knee) were limited.