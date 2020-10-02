SI.com
Jaguars Injury Update: DJ Chark to Play Vs. Bengals, Brandon Linder is Out

John Shipley

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have their most dangerous offensive weapon available to them against the Cincinnati Bengals. 

The Jaguars (1-2) announced Friday that wide receiver DJ Chark would play vs. the Bengals in Week 4, a little over one week following the star receiver missing the team's Week 3 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football with a chest/back injury.

Chark had been limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week with the same injury. A Pro Bowler in 2019, Chark has caught seven passes for 109 yards and one touchdown in two games this season. His absence in Week 3 was a big reason Jacksonville's offense was stagnant in the 33-13 loss.

"Not to make excuses, but talk about one-on-one matchups, he is usually the guy we want to look to in the one-on-one matchups. He’s our best one-on-one matchup player and not having him available kind of hurt us," Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said on Wednesday. 

While Chark will play vs. the Bengals, one important offensive player will be out. Center Brandon Linder, who missed Week 3 with a knee injury, has been ruled out against the Bengals. 

Linder was injured during the third quarter of Week 2's loss to the Tennessee Titans. He has been replaced at center by Tyler Shatley, a veteran reserve lineman who has vast experience at filling in for Jacksonville's line.

"High. I think we’ve seen him, I think he’s proven that. I think he gives you a little bit greater confidence. He’s a veteran guy, he’s done this before, where he’s filled in, where he’s played," head coach Doug Marrone said about Shatley ahead of Week 3. 

"He’s played at a really good level and I’ve got a lot of confidence in Tyler being in that position. So, I’m not concerned about that.”

Kicker Stephen Hauschka, who signed with the Jaguars this week, has also been ruled questionable with a knee injury. Marrone described Hauschka's situation as "soreness." 

Aldrick Rosas was signed to Jacksonville's practice squad on the same day Hauschka was signed to the active roster. The one-time Pro Bowler has taken all of the kicks for the team in practice this week, Marrone said. The head coach said he has confidence in Rosas if he is forced to turn to him instead of Hauschka on Sunday. 

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, who was just activated to the active roster this week, will also be out on Sunday. 

