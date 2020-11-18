SI.com
Jaguars Injury Update: Laviska Shenault Doesn't Practice, James Robinson Limited

John Shipley

Get your reading glasses on. The Jacksonville Jaguars' injury report for Wednesday's practice is out and it is a long one. 

Three Jaguars were listed as "Did Not Participate" on Wednesday: wide receiver Laviska Shenault (hamstring), tight end James O'Shaughnessy (knee) and tight end Tyler Eifert (scheduled day off). 

"Laviska will be out today and he’ll do some work on the side and then we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow. We’re still hopeful. We have him as questionable right now," Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone said on Wednesday. 

Shenault didn't play in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers due to the hamstring injury, an injury he sustained in Week 9 against the Houston Texans. Shenault played just 10 snaps against Houston before leaving with the injury, resulting in Chris Conley taking his spot in the offense.

"Unfortunately the injuries this year have hindered him a little bit in that development, but we expect Laviska to have that type of impact on our offense when he’s totally healthy, so we can’t wait for that date," Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said in a media conference on Wednesday. "We might have to be a little bit patient though.”

Meanwhile, the Jaguars had an entire host of players listed as limited, with the list below:

  • OL Brandon Linder (back) 
  • QB Gardner Minshew II (right thumb)
  • LB Dakota Allen (ankle)
  • RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring) 
  • RB James Robinson (shoulder)
  • CB CJ Henderson (groin)
  • CB Sidney Jones IV (achilles)
  • WR Collin Johnson (hamstring)
  • OL Cam Robinson (shoulder)
  • DE Josh Allen (hip) 

Each of these players started against the Packers on Sunday other than Linder, Minshew, Allen, Ozigbo and Johnson. Johnson did play, however. 

This is the first time Minshew has been listed as a limited participant since the team resumed practicing after the bye week. He was previously listed as a "DNP" due to his thumb injury, but Marrone noted that he would throw in practice this week. With that said, Marrone also said he would not play on Sunday against the 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.

"What we’re going to do is we’ll look at routes on air. He’s feeling a little bit better, not fully 100 percent. We’ll wait for routes on air," Marrone said on Monday. 

"During practice he’ll throw, see how he feels for the first time. [We’ll] see how it is after that and then we’ll take it from there, but he won’t be ready.”

Linder, meanwhile, is expected to be back on the field against the undefeated Steelers according to Marrone. 

With Robinson and Ozigbo both limited and with Chris Thompson placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, the Jaguars have just one running back on the active roster who practiced fully on Wednesday: Dare Ogunbowale.

“Devine [Ozigbo] will be back this week, so we’ll see how he plays and then we’ll probably add someone before the week’s over at that position," Marrone said on Wednesday. "Whether it’s on the roster or practice squad, a lot will depend on how Devine practices this week.”

