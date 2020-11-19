SI.com
JaguarReport
HomeJaguar Report+DraftNewsGame DayGM Report
Search

Jaguars Injury Update: Laviska Shenault Misses Thursday's Practice

John Shipley

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault did not practice on Thursday due to his hamstring injury, the second practice he has missed this week due to the injury. 

The rookie receiver has been one of Jacksonville's most explosive and versatile players on offense this season, so not having him available against the stingy Pittsburgh Steelers' secondary isn't exactly ideal for the 1-9 Jaguars.

Shenault has caught 30 passes for 323 yards (both third on the team) and one touchdown in eight games this season. The No. 42 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Shenault has also carried the ball 11 times for 54 yards (4.9 yards per carry).

Shenault didn't play in Week 10 against the Green Bay Packers due to the hamstring injury, an injury he sustained in Week 9 against the Houston Texans. Shenault played just 10 snaps against Houston before leaving with the injury, resulting in Chris Conley taking his spot in the offense. Conley has the second-most snaps of all receivers on the team in the last two weeks, trailing only DJ Chark.

"He’s been great about it. He’s been a total pro about how he’s handled this year. He could’ve obviously gone on and tanked or become an issue on and off the field, but he’s one of the hardest working players we have in practice, if not the hardest," Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said this week about Conley.

"He hasn’t griped a little bit. We’ve had some conversations about his role and his role is very critical to this football team, being a receiver, understanding all three positions, and being able to fill in whenever asked. He’s made some big plays in every game this year and he’s going to continue to do it, so we’re very pleased with Chris, his leadership and his ability to take on whatever role we ask of him.”

Also included on Jacksonville's Thursday injury report was rookie cornerback CJ Henderson. Henderson missed practiced with a groin injury, the report states, and the Jaguars announced on Thursday that Henderson had been placed on injured reserve. 

Henderson has started eight games at cornerback this season, serving as Jacksonville's primary No. 1 outside cornerback. With him on IR, the Jaguars will have to turn to Chris Claybrooks, Tre Herndon, Sidney Jones, and potentially a returning D.J. Hayden. Hayden was designated to return from IR on Thursday and practiced on a limited basis.

Tight end James O'Shaughnessy also missed Thursday's practice, his second missed practice of the week as well. He has yet to practice this week. 

Meanwhile, the Jaguars had most of their same players listed as limited that they did the previous day. There were three exceptions: Tyler Eifert was limited after having a scheduled day off on Wednesday, and Cam Robinson and Brandon Linder were full participants in Thursday's practice after each was limited on Wednesday. 

Here is the following list of players who were limited for Thursday's practice, with running back James Robinson being the most notable:

  • QB Gardner Minshew II (right thumb)
  • LB Dakota Allen (ankle)
  • RB Devine Ozigbo (hamstring)
  • RB James Robinson (shoulder)
  • CB Sidney Jones IV (achilles)
  • WR Collin Johnson (hamstring)
  • DE Josh Allen (hip)
  • TE Tyler Eifert (shoulder)
THANKS FOR READING JAGUAR REPORT
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jaguars Place Rookie Corner CJ Henderson On Injured Reserve

The Jacksonville Jaguars have placed rookie corner CJ Henderson on Injured Reserve as of Thursday. He will miss a minimum of three weeks with a groin injury.

KassidyHill

Film Review: CJ Henderson Shows Off Physical Side Vs. Packers

CJ Henderson's performance in Week 10 showed the first-round corner is more than just a speedy cover man -- he plays with a physical edge, too.

John Shipley

Jake Luton Explains Why James Robinson Should Be in Rookie of the Year Discussion

James Robinson has been among the most productive rookies in all of the NFL, and his current quarterback thinks he deserves some recognition for it.

John Shipley

Nickel Corner D.J. Hayden Designated to Return From IR

D.J. Hayden has been designated to return from injured reserve, giving him a 21-day window to get back onto the field.

John Shipley

Jaguars Set to Face a Future Hall of Fame Quarterback in Back-To-Back Weeks

The Jacksonville Jaguars had to face Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers last week. They receive no break with the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger coming to town this weekend. What can the defense learn from and to to defeat the future Hall of Famer?

KassidyHill

Meet Megan: The TikTok Star Introducing Jaguars Fans to Linebacker Joe Schobert

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Joe Schobert hasn't been in Duval long. And the Pro-Bowl MLB generally stays quiet and reserved...until he gets home, and his wife Megan—who's become a favorite on TikTok—introduces fans to a whole different side to their linebacker.

KassidyHill

Jaguars WR Keelan Cole Reflects on Contract Year Situation

Keelan Cole has just seven games left on his deal with the Jaguars. What does he think about his future moving forward?

John Shipley

Jaguars Injury Update: Laviska Shenault Doesn't Practice, James Robinson Limited

Jacksonville's Wednesday injury update is quite extensive, with multiple starters either held out of practice or listed as limited participants.

John Shipley

2021 NFL Draft: Latest CBS Mock Gives Jaguars Much-Needed Offensive Line Help

CBS Sports has released yet another mock draft, this time giving the Jaguars a key pickup on the offensive line, along with a franchise quarterback.

John Shipley

Doug Marone: ‘We Expect Brandon [Linder] to Play’ vs. Steelers in Week 11

Jacksonville will get its elite center back against the Steelers in Week 11, a big boost considering the defensive front Jacksonville is set to face.

John Shipley