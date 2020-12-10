Jaguars Injury Update: Brandon Linder Doesn't Practice Thursday

Brandon Linder was held out of Thursday's practice for the Jaguars, another sign he will not play against the Titans on Sunday.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone has already declared center Brandon Linder as doubtful to play in Sunday's AFC South clash with the Tennessee Titans. Now, Linder has missed two days of practice with the ankle injury he sustained in Week 13.

Linder played the first three quarters of the team's 27-24 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings but left the game following the first play of the fourth quarter. Linder was ruled out with an ankle injury and Marrone said Wednesday he didn't think the anchor of his line would be available on Sunday.

Linder was the only player on Jacksonville's active roster who was listed as "did not participate" in Thursday's practice. Linder also missed Wednesday with the injury.

If/when Linder is ruled out, Tyler Shatley will take Linder's place inside at center while rookie Ben Bartch moves to left guard in place of an injured Andrew Norwell.

Linder and Norwell have been Jacksonville's (1-11) two best offensive linemen this season, so having neither on hand against a tough Titans team is far from ideal for a Jaguars squad that is trying to snap an 11-game losing streak. Still, the Jaguars have been encouraged by Bartch's development at guard.

"I think we’ve seen the talent that he has, the skill set that he has for an offensive lineman. He’s smart, he’s got great feet, he’s strong. Now, it’s just a matter of putting it all together," Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden said on Wednesday. "And we’re asking him to do that rather quickly. You know, for a guy from a small school, like he came from up there in St. Johns, Minnesota, to come in here and play pro football, just 13 or 14 weeks later is a tough challenge.

"But he’s up to it and he’s getting better and better. We don’t expect him to be perfect, he’s going to have his problems here and there. But it’s our job to make sure we get him some help when we can. But for the most part, he’s just got to go out there and play, and he’s going to learn from this, he’s going to get better because of it. But we love the skill set, we love his attitude, we love his toughness. Now, it’s just a matter of being consistent with his fundamentals and his eyes, and where he’s going and how he’s getting there.”

As for players limited in practice, the Jaguars had the same seven players limited on Thursday that were limited on Wednesday. The lone addition to the list of limited participants was tight end Tyler Eifert.

TE Tyler Eifert (shoulder)

WR Laviska Shenault (thumb)

LB Dakota Allen (hamstring)

LB Kamalei Correa (hamstring)

RB James Robinson (knee)

CB Sidney Jones (Achilles)

RB Nathan Cottrell (knee)

CB Greg Mabin (hamstring)

James Robinson is the most notable name on the list, but Marrone has already said Robinson will be good to go against the Titans. Robinson is among the NFL's leaders in carries, thus it is understandable for him to pop up on the injury report as the year draws to a close.

"You never know, about a young player, how he handles the week in and week out approach of football. This is a long season for these guys coming out of college; sixteen games, training camp and all that stuff. They’re not used to that and the wear and tear can break some people down," Gruden said about Robinson. "But James is doing excellent as far as taking care of his body, staying healthy and continuing to understand what we’re trying to do in the running game. Getting better and better in the passing game, there’s still some things we’ve got to correct.

"You know we’re probably having to play him a little bit too much, like I mentioned last week. But I think just the consistent level that he’s performed with, over the course of these 12 games, has been very impressive for a young player.”